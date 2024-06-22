WSL 2024/25 round-up: Key dates, transfer window and how to watch

Excitement is already building for the 2024/25 Women’s Super League season with plenty to look forward to.

Chelsea will begin their defence of the title in September and they are one of a handful of clubs set to kick off new eras with a fresh face at the helm. Sonia Bompastor was confirmed as Emma Hayes’ replacement last month, while Aston Villa and Leicester City are also in the market for new managers.

Crystal Palace will compete in the WSL for the first time next season following their promotion from the Championship. Laura Kaminski’s side ended the 2023/24 campaign just a single point clear of Charlton Athletic in second.

There is also expected to be plenty of movement in the transfer market at the WSL’s leading goalscorer Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea legend Fran Kirby are among the big names expected to join new clubs in the coming weeks and months.

90min has taken a look at all you need to know ahead of the 2024/25 season including key dates, venues and how to watch.

When does the 2024/25 WSL season begin and end?

The top flight of women’s football in England will kick off on the weekend of 21-22 September 2024, a little over a month after the conclusion of the summer Olympics in France. The final games of the campaign will take place on the weekend of 10-11 May 2025.

The FA Women’s Championship will start and finish a little earlier than the WSL. The first match days of the second division will take place 7-8 September 2024 and the season will conclude over the weekend of 3-4 May 2025.

Both divisions will have a winter break that is set to run from December 16 2024 to January 18 2025.

When does the transfer window open and close?

The WSL summer transfer window opens on Monday, June 24. It will later slam shut on September 13, shortly before the new season begins. The deadline is 23:00 BST for domestic transfers and midnight for international deals.

Who will compete in the WSL?

How to watch the 2024/25 WSL season

In April, the Women’s Professional Game extended its WSL broadcast rights partnership with Sky Sports and BBC Sport to cover the 2024/25 season. It was confirmed that Sky will show 44 games across its channels and on the streaming service NOW TV, while the BBC will show up to 22 games.

Key dates: League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League

The Continental Tyres League Cup group stage runs from early October through until mid-December. The quarter-finals are scheduled for 22-23 January and the semi-finals across 5-6 February. The final is due to be contested on the weekend of 15-16 March.

The qualifying rounds of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, of which Manchester City and Arsenal will contend, begin at the end of July and conclude at the end of September. The group stage will then commence at the beginning of October and will run until mid-December.

In March, the quarter-finals will take place and will be followed by the semi-final ties in April. The final will take place on the weekend of 23-25 May 2025 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

The dates for the 2024/25 Women’s FA Cup are yet to be confirmed.