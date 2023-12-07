How WSB pivoted when another Atlanta TV station became Georgia Bulldogs official partner

Georgia football entered the 2023 season with a change at starting quarterback, offensive coordinator and its official exclusive multi-media rights holder.

After more than a decade with WSB-TV in that role, Georgia athletics switched over the summer to Fox 5 Atlanta for a range of weekly and postgame shows.

WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta will pay $1.59 million over the course of a five-year deal to JMG JV, LLC (Georgia Bulldogs Sports Marketing) for the rights to be the official station of a team that won back-to-back national titles the past two seasons, according to a contract obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald in an open records request.

WSB-TV hasn’t ceded the space of Bulldog programming just because it lost the contract.

The Atlanta ABC affiliate pivoted by remaking its shows and scrambling to fill them with their own unique programming.

“We wanted to continue the momentum we had from doing the show for the past 14-plus years,” WSB sports director Zach Klein said. “We built a great audience, a loyal following. College football means so much to so many in the South and what can we do to continue to do great work here at Channel 2 and the logical next step was, ‘OK, we can’t be an official partner with the University of Georgia, but we could still be an official partner with Georgia Bulldog players.'”

While former Georgia and SEC championship-winning quarterback D.J. Shockley gets exclusive 1-on-1 interviews with coach Kirby Smart and players each week as the face of Fox 5’s coverage, WSB-TV lined up “exclusive player correspondents” for their own original content.

They paid tight end Oscar Delp, edge rusher Jalon Walker and inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson as part of an NIL arrangement with Georgia’s Classic City Collective. Interviews were filmed at the collective’s headquarters in Athens on Monday mornings.

Klein declined to disclose the cost of that for the station but said “we paid significantly less than what they were doing to be the official TV station of Georgia and we feel we’re getting better exclusive content than the university was providing us because there was nothing really exclusive about it because the same players were being made available to everybody.”

The decision to go the NIL route was, “What can we do to separate ourselves from the other television stations in the market? And by making these guys exclusive player correspondents we would have that every single week and no other TV stations could have that unless the University of Georgia made them available to the mass media.”

WSB was able get Delp to comment on its show about the pressure he was feeling when Brock Bowers needed TightRope surgery for a high ankle sprain and Delp became the top tight end. He wasn’t made available that week to reporters who cover the team.

Klein said, from his experience doing the official show previously, it’s understood that players aren’t going to talk about injuries, game plans and internal locker room discussion on the show.

“I think everything else is fair game,” he said.

Recruiting and fan-centered websites have also dipped their toes in paying for interviews since NIL began. Alabama radio show Next Round Live has had exclusive interviews with Crimson Tide players.

The change to Fox 5 moved the “Kirby Smart All-Access” Show to 7 p.m. on Mondays from its previous spot at midnight Sunday.

“With increased programming, including during prime hours, this partnership will further enhance the visibility of our 21 athletic programs as we showcase the many positive things our student-athletes are doing each and every day,” athletic director Josh Brooks said last June when the deal was announced. “It’s also special to have one of our own in D.J. Shockley deeply involved in telling these stories.”

Shockley, the Fox 5 Sports Director, already was serving as sideline reporter for Georgia football radio broadcasts and was emcee for Georgia’s national championship celebration in January.

Fox 5’s “Bulldogs Now” airs Saturdays at 8 a.m and “Bulldogs Final” on Saturday nights after games. Fox 5 meteorologists offered game forecasts on the video board ahead of Georgia home football games. The station will also have exclusive broadcast rights to any championship celebrations during the length of the contract.

For Tennessee week last month, Shockley had an exclusive interview with Smart and one-on-ones with Dylan Fairchild and Mykel Williams — the same players made available that Monday to the media. There was a “Shock Talk” with Shockley detailing a zone blitz concept for inside linebacker CJ Allen. DawgsHQ’s Rusty Mansell and Shockley made their picks on the top rusher for the game, number of completions for Carson Beck and defensive points allowed.

Shockley’s red and black allegiance showed through when talking about Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton.

“Hopefully he’s one of those guys you can put a clamp on,” Shockley said.

WSB airs “Gameday On 2” (rebranded from “Bulldogs Gameday”) at 11 a.m. on Saturdays for an hour during the football season and a half hour the rest of the year. On this Saturday, Alison Mastrangelo hosted while Klein was traveling for the game.

That week’s show included Smart in the “Coaches Corner” talking at the podium during a press conference and Walker wearing a Classic City Collective shirt answering questions about the defense allowing early scores in games. Former Georgia players Aaron Murry and Brandon Boykin offered team analysis. Murray did a film break down of Carson Beck and the passing game.

Klein says WSB’s “Gameday on 2” continues to be the No. 1 rated pregame show in the market.

Football season may be coming to an end, but both shows will remain a presence.

WSB’s show runs year-round and Fox 5 is required to air its Saturday show 46 times this year and at least 52 the next four years.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA football coverage: Details on Atlanta TV after Fox 5 - WSB switch