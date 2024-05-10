WRU to boost exile programme in 'battle' over players

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was born in Cardiff but opted for England [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Welsh rugby is to ramp up its exile programme in a bid to win what has been branded a "race to the bottom" over dual-qualified players.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is in a "battle" to not only identify players qualified to play for Wales but also hold onto Welsh talent.

Of particular concern is the number of young players being lost to England after moving schools or universities across the Severn Bridge.

Among the ideas is establishing a "scouting network" in England to identify potential future stars.

It follows high-profile losses, including Cardiff-born Immanuel Feyi-Waboso who made his senior England debut in this year's Six Nations, having moved to Exeter to study medicine.

Kane James, of Haverfordwest, won the under-20s Grand Slam this year with England, having also moved to Exeter Chiefs where rising star Luke Evans, of Pontyclun, is another to switch allegiance to England.

Wales Under-20s coach Richard Whiffin said reversing the trend must be a priority for Welsh rugby.

"We have to start challenging some of the issues, especially around dual-qualified players," he said during the Six Nations.

"But there are also those players who are fully Welsh, have no English in them at all but they [England] are still tying to get hold of them.

"These are the battles we need to get hold of because it's turning into a race to the bottom."

Kane James was born in Haverfordwest before growing up with Cardiff club St Peter's [Rex Features]

Now the WRU aims to stem the flow by investing in the exiles programme, improving potential scholarships with Welsh schools and colleges as well as building a network of scouts to identify potential talent.

Performance director Huw Bevan said: "The exiles programme is really important and there are a few elements we need to revisit and focus on.

"We have to look at identifying talent already in other countries, but particularly England.

"We need to engage them in the system but also in the feeling of being Welsh, not just Welsh-qualified."

The WRU aims to develop its scouting team and is already in talks with 20 coaches in the English education system "who are Welsh and want to be part of creating a network of scouts" to help identify potential players.

Convincing players to remain in Wales rather than take scholarships at schools in England, is also a major challenge.

Cardiff's academy manager Gruff Rees previously told BBC Wales Investigates that despite "good education opportunities" in Wales, the "trickle" of players leaving in previous years has "become a flood".

"There was a lack of connection that happened, probably through a decade or so, that while the Welsh national team were serviced excellently, I think everything else lacked coherence and connection," said the former Ospreys assistant coach.

"I think the union has been under-resourced supporting regional age-grade programmes, then some of the national age-grade stuff has suffered as a result."

'More opportunities'

Full-back Josh Hathaway, born in Aberystwyth and formerly part of the Scarlets academy, is among those players weighing up his options.

He moved to study at Hartpury College, has broken into the Gloucester starting team and has now represented England under-20s.

"We're not seeing a mass exodus however, we need to look at what we are delivering, the opportunities we are providing and the quality of the programme in order to retain young players in Wales," said Bevan.

"If a child is offered an opportunity to go to a private school in England, as a parent you are going to consider that.

"So we need to ensure the quality, not just the rugby programme but the education that is being delivered.

"We need to shout about the education system here and the scholarships we are already looking at."

Bevan pointed to an "upturn in interest" at Coleg y Cwmoedd, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, after graduates Cam Winnett and Mackenzie Martin won their first Wales caps this year.

However, that has also been a result of necessity given the drastic budget cuts faced by the four regions.

Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets saw their budgets reduced from £7.2m to £5.2m for this season and face a further reduction to £4.5m for next season.

That has seen an exodus of experienced players and a switch in both reliance and focus on developing homegrown talent.

Cardiff, who brought through both Winnett and Martin, said: "What is important now is we provide the support and infrastructure to not only retain our best talent, but to fully utilise it and allow these players to fulfil their full potential.

"We have already seen some great examples of this and need to ensure if a talented young player does decide to take up an educational opportunity across the border, it is fully aligned and run in conjunction with ourselves."