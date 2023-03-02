These WRs fit Mike McCarthy’s prototypes, will Cowboys draft any of them?

Football teams utilize various offensive schemes to outscore opponents, and one of the most trusted and duplicated is the West Coast Offense. Legendary coaches such as Bill Walsh and Mike Holmgren popularized this scheme, and current Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has his own history with it, having utilized it during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy’s version of the West Coast offense will be on display as he’s named himself playcaller and tapped Brian Schottenheimer as his offensive coordinator. It’s time to educate ourselves on the type of wide receiver they would seek to fit the scheme.

The WCO is well known for its usage of quick, short passes that require timing and accuracy between the quarterback and his receivers. To successfully run this scheme requires route-running ability, decision-making, and precision from the wide receiver position.

In a West Coast offense, it is crucial to have receivers who can get open quickly, create separation, and consistently catch the ball in traffic. The following article will examine in detail the specific attributes that enable a receiver to thrive in McCarthy’s West Coast offense.

The Prototype

When looking towards the NFL Draft, I thought it would be a good idea to first examine the physical traits of wide receivers that were drafted under Mike McCarthy for the Green Bay Packers (2006-2018) and Dallas Cowboys (2020-present). Is there a particular height, weight or speed combination that may give clues as to which wide receivers in this draft class may be a fit for this system?

Let’s begin with an evaluation of the players drafted during McCarthy’s tenure with the Packers:

A total of 19 wide receivers were drafted by the Green Bay Packers during McCarthy’s run as Head Coach and playcaller.

Out of the 19 WRs drafted, only two were shorter than six feet tall.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, only three were taller than 6’2.

10 of the 19 WRs were between 6’1 and 6’2 with an average height of 6’1 among all receivers selected.

The weight range was between 188 and 221 pounds with an average weight of 204.

While it’s true that the West Coast offense requires WRs who can create quick separation, the overall group speed averaged out at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash with only three of the 19 running in the 4.3 second range.

None of the 19 selections were made in the first round, however four were second-round picks (Jennings, Nelson, Cobb and Adams)

Knowing the average WR drafted in GB was approximately 6-foot-1, 204 pounds and ran a 4.48 second 40-yard dash, let’s now look to the draft selections at WR for the Dallas Cowboys during the Mike McCarthy era.

We are working with a much smaller sample size this time however, the average of the three selections is remarkably similar to what the prototype was in Green Bay.

Simi Fehoko is the outlier as the taller, heavier and faster of the three players.

CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert both fit closely to the average in Green Bay in both height and 40-yard dash time but were under the average in weight.

Combining the 22 total selections, we get a pretty clear trend in terms of what the average player selected looks like from a physical traits standpoint.

A “McCarthy guy” is around 6-foot-1, 204 pounds and runs in the mid 4.4 second range.

Who fits that mold in this upcoming draft?

The 2023 NFL combine is underway in Indianapolis and measurements are starting to be collected. Colleges are notoriously generous with height and weight estimates so it can be difficult to project the approximate size of each prospect but some clarity will be gained over the next month as the combine and college Pro Days complete.

Here is a list of guys who fit the height and weight range to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

Note* The players highlighted in green have been officially measured at either the Shrine Bowl or Senior Bowl.

The players on this list are subject to change once we have more combine testing data but initially fit the length/weight range of players selected during McCarthy’s tenure.

In terms of sheer fit, Jaxon Smith-Njigba projects to be a player who could thrive in a West Coast Offense. Smith-Njigba is a local player from Rockwall, TX. Projected to go slightly before the Cowboys pick.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU, has the measureables and upside the Cowboys usually have interest in but inconsistent film and a recent off the field issue may cause him to fall.

Rashee Rice , SMU, is a close fit to the size prototype and displays the ability to create yards after the catch and make contested catches.

Michael Wilson , Stanford, has been one of the steady risers in this class.

There are questions about speed for Xavier Hutchinson, Dontayvion Wicks and Jonathan Mingo.

Close consideration

One thing worth notating about this year’s class is that there are quite a few wide receivers under six feet tall compared to a typical class. Fans shouldn’t completely rule out a player like Zay Flowers from Boston College, but he would be both the shortest and lightest player drafted under Mike McCarthy in his career. For the purpose of keeping this list as close to the mold as possible, I’ve included an additional nine more wide receivers that fit in the height or weight profile of players selected in the past.

Note* The players highlighted in green have been officially measured at either the Shrine Bowl or Senior Bowl.

This group has more question marks than the previous list in terms of measureables with only two of the nine having confirmed height/weight heading into the combine. We may see discrepancies that could move players from this list to the “Fits the prototype” list or completely off either list.

Some of the guys in this grouping are expected to run really well at the combine with Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt being touted as two of the fastest players in this class.

Jordan Addison , USC, is considered one of the best route runners in this class and was productive in two different schemes in college. Excelled with Kenny Pickett at the University of Pittsburgh. Projected to go before the Cowboys pick.

Josh Downs , N.Carolina, has the fit of an ideal West Coast Offense slot wide receiver but measureables will be key for him.

Parker Washington , Penn State, lacks the ideal height but is built like a runningback and displays big play potential. Added special teams value.

Teams may view Marvin Mims, Oklahoma, as a nice day 3 consolation prize if they miss out on Jaxon Smith-Njigba early. Similar traits but slightly smaller.

