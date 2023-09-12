What’s wrong with NC State football’s offense? Breaking down the Wolfpack’s issues

NC State football’s offense was supposed to be new and improved in 2023.

But through two games, the Wolfpack offense looks like much of the same under new offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Those problems were magnified in a 45-24 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame at Carter-Finley Stadium.

It’s a small sample size, but the Wolfpack ranks 13th among ACC squads in scoring offense (24 points per game), 12th in yards per game (354 ypg), 12th in rushing offense (146.5 ypg) and 13th in passing offense (207.5 ppg).

“We have to look at what we can do better in key moments and make layups and gimme plays,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said after the Notre Dame loss. “That was a critical part of this game plan … had some opportunities to extend drives on just basic things – throw and catch – and we're not getting that done to the ability level that we have.”

Doeren had four offensive coordinators in his first 10 seasons with the Wolfpack. During that stretch, NC State’s rushing offense had an average finish of 76.8 in the nation with one season among the top-30 teams.

The passing offense had an average finish of 49.6 – with two seasons inside the top 25 – and the scoring offense had an average finish of 67th with one season inside the top 30.

In 2022, NC State ranked 109th in rushing and 94th in scoring offense. Here’s a breakdown of NC State’s offense through two games of the 2023 season.

NC State football quarterback Brennan Armstrong on the run

Armstrong has been on the run in his first two games with the Wolfpack. The Virginia transfer has 31 carries for 122 yards and three rushing touchdowns as the team’s leading rusher. Armstrong shook off multiple big hits against UConn and Notre Dame, but it doesn’t seem like a sustainable formula moving forward. NC State’s top three running backs – Jordan Houston, Michael Allen and Delbert Mimms III – have combined for 37 carries, 146 yards and a touchdown. The Wolfpack has to get more from those players to better protect Armstrong.

NC State wide receivers struggling with separation, drops

Armstrong had three interceptions against the Irish, but it wasn’t all on him. Two of those picks were thrown into coverage, but the other bounced off the hands of an NC State wide receiver. Drops and an inability to get separation were glaring problems for the Wolfpack’s wideouts against Notre Dame. Keyon Lesane’s 38-yard catch was NC State’s longest play of the game. Wolfpack receivers have combined for 39 catches, 415 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

Juice Vereen among promising newcomers for Wolfpack offense

If you’re looking for a positive, freshman wide receiver/tight end Juice Vereen appears to be a player capable of providing some “juice” for the Wolfpack offense. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Havelock native had four catches for 65 yards against the Irish, averaging 16.3 yards per reception. It's easy to see Vereen being a bigger part of the game plan moving forward as the Wolfpack turns its attention to VMI and Virginia.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What's wrong with NC State football's offense after loss to Notre Dame