What’s wrong with Duke basketball – and can Blue Devils fix it after Georgia Tech loss?

For the first time in 40 years, Duke basketball has three losses before Christmas in consecutive seasons.

After back-to-back road setbacks at Arkansas and Georgia Tech, the 22nd-ranked Blue Devils are 5-3 for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Duke ended that year with a 13-11 record in a COVID-shortened campaign and missed the NCAA Tournament.

“This is a time for us, for our team — we have a week of practice,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said after the loss to the Yellow Jackets.

“We have to stick together. We’ve got to get together even closer. As a coaching staff, there are some things we have to look at and probably make some changes.”

Those changes could include adjustments with Tyrese Proctor on the sideline. The sophomore guard suffered a lower-leg injury in Atlanta, and extended time without Proctor could further magnify the Blue Devils’ issues.

Duke returns to the court Saturday (2:15 p.m., CW) to face Charlotte at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Here’s a look the problems that stood out in a rough week on the road for the Blue Devils.

Duke basketball’s shooting struggles not limited to 3-point line

It’s easy to point to Duke’s 3-point shooting struggles as a factor in their losses. The Blue Devils were a combined 10 of 38 (26.3%) from beyond the arc against Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

In addition to connecting from deep, when Ryan Young and Mark Mitchell are on the floor, defenders have been content with hanging in the paint to prevent penetration. Duke has to figure out a way to adjust to those factors.

TYRESE PROCTOR INJURY: Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor injured in Blue Devils’ game vs. Georgia Tech

KEY STAT FOR DUKE: Here’s the stat Duke basketball has to change to win national championship

But the most startling stat is Duke’s inability to finish at the rim. In their road losses, the Blue Devils were a combined 28 of 58 (48.3%) on layups. They didn’t have a dunk against the Razorbacks and even though they finished 4 of 4 against the Yellow Jackets, making less than half of your layups isn’t a winning strategy.

Duke isn’t sharing the ball as well

In its first five games of the season, including a loss to Arizona, Duke was among the better teams in the nation at assisting on most of its baskets. The Blue Devils assisted on 60.8% of their shots in that stretch, including a season-best 77% in a win against Michigan State.

In their last three games, that number has dipped to 43%, including a season-worst 42% against Arkansas and Georgia Tech. Duke has to shift away from individual offense and get back to the form that had the Blue Devils playing their best at the beginning of the season. Proctor’s injury complicates things, but Duke still has to do a better job of sharing the ball.

Duke is struggling with adjusting to adversity

Without the presence of Dereck Lively to provide rim protection, teams are facing less resistance in the paint against the Blue Devils and assisting on nearly 60% of their baskets. Arizona, Arkansas and Georgia Tech were able to land haymakers, and Duke didn’t do a good job of getting off the canvas.

Each of Duke’s three losses came down to the wire, and the Blue Devils had the lead in the final 1½ minutes of two of those games. Georgia Tech had a layup and dunk to take the lead for good against Duke and the Blue Devils never led in the second half against Arkansas.

Duke is 4-8 in road games under Scheyer, and each of its nine losses last season were away from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Devils have to be better at handling adversity, particularly on the road.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What’s wrong with Duke basketball and can the Blue Devils fix it?