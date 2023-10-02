What’s wrong with the Bengals? | Sunday Night Blitz

Advertisement

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to the Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and another lethargic performance from Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.