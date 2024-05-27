Writer names the most difficult game on Colorado’s 2024 schedule

Heading into their welcome-back season in the Big 12 Conference, the Colorado Buffaloes are staring at another grueling schedule. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have a challenging opener against Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State, two nonconference road games against rival opponents and a brutal month of November.

On Monday, Ralphie Report writer Rylan Scholes took a crack at ranking the most difficult games on CU’s upcoming schedule. Just ahead of Utah at No. 2, Scholes tabbed the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the Buffs’ toughest regular season opponent. Oklahoma State, which went 10-4 last season with a loss in the Big 12 championship game, comes to Folsom Field on Nov. 29.

Here’s some of what Scholes wrote on Colorado’s regular season finale against longtime head coach Mike Gundy’s Cowboys:

Fresh off an appearance in the Big XII championship game, the Cowboys are trying to establish themselves as the conference’s top dog. They returned ten starters on both offense and defense, making them the most experienced team in the Big XII. The Pokes are gearing up for one of their most important seasons in program history, but they’ll have to go through Boulder.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire