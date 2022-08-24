Our writer, Kendall Hilton, expect big production in Arkansas’ stat predictions

The college football season is slowly approaching, and it’s time to start having fun.

Everyone loves preseason predictions. The media drives its coverage based on predictions. Fans use predictions during debates with friends at the bar. The fantasy sports industry is built on predictions.

We’ve already made some predictions about the upcoming Razorbacks season. Check out our positional depth chart predictions if you’re not caught up yet.

KJ Jefferson has been the star of the preseason so far for the Hogs, recently being announced as one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award Watch List. Safety Jalen Catalon is expected to be one of the top defensive backs in the country this season.

The running backs and wide receiver groups are deep, so we’ll see the production spread evenly across the board, but I am predicting a big season from Jaden Haselwood. And the defensive line needs someone to step up to build some momentum on the defensive line.

Our editor, E. Wayne, has already laid out his stat prediction for this season, so without any further delay, here are my season stat predictions.

Passing: KJ Jefferson

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) eludes Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Yards: 3,100

TDs/INTs: 32/6

Completion percentage: 68

Rushing: Rocket Sanders

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Rocket Sanders: 180 carries, 1100 yards, 8 TDs

KJ Jefferson: 130 Carries, 700 yards, 10 TDs

Dominque Johnson: 145 Carries, 800 yards, 6 TDs

AJ Green: 80 Carries, 500 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jadon Haselwood

Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Trey Knox (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Jadon Haselwood: 80 catches, 1,250 Yards, 9 TDs (I think much of the college football world is sleeping on Haselwood)

Trey Knox: 55 catches, 500 yards, 7 TDs

Ketron Jackson: 40 catches, 580 yards, 8 TDs

Matt Landers: 35 catches 560 yards, 4 TDs

Warren Thompson: 28 catches 300 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles: Drew Sanders

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) is stopped short go the goal line by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Poole (10) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Sanders: 130 tackles

Bumper Pool: 128 tackles

Sacks: Zach Williams

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Zach Williams (56) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis (2) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Williams: 5 sacks, 3 TFL

Eric Gregory: 4 sacks 7 TFL

Isaiah Nicols: 2 sacks 4 TFL

Bumper Pool: 2 sacks, 7 TFL

Interceptions: Jalen Catalon

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 17: Hudson Clark #17 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates with teammate Jalen Catalon #1 after returning a interception for a touchdown in the second of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jalen Catalon: 4 Interceptions

Hudson Clark: 4 Interceptions

Dwight McGlothern Jr.: 2 Interceptions

LaDarrius Bishop: 1 Interception

Latavious Brini: 1 Interception

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire