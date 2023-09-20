Writer compares Victor Wembanyama to Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Just about every basketball fan is waiting with anticipation to watch incoming rookie Victor Wembanyama and see if the 7-foot-4 big man can live up to the massive hype surrounding him.

The San Antonio Spurs center has a truly unique set of skills, as he can handle the ball in the open court, hit perimeter shots out to the 3-point line, post up a little bit and protect the rim at a high level on the other end.

It is hard to find a player, past or present, that one could compare him to. Some may say Ralph Sampson, another skinny 7-foot-4 center who showed promise in the mid-1980s before chronic knee problems prematurely ended his career. But Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report feels the best comp for the French native, at least in a general sense, is Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Via Bleacher Report:

“When looking for a Hall-of-Fame comp, Abdul-Jabbar most closely fits the bill with his similar size, massive wingspan and ability to control a game on both ends of the court. “Abdul-Jabbar stood 7’2″ and weighed in at 225 pounds, not far off from Wembanyama’s 7’4”, 209-pound frame. Unless he develops a sky hook (could you imagine??), Wembanyama’s offensive skill set is noticeably different from Abdul-Jabbar’s, of course. “… Imagine if someone Abdul-Jabbar’s size could handle the ball like a guard, attack off the dribble and shoot fadeaway threes at will. This is what Wembanyama could be now. “Defensively, Abdul-Jabbar led the NBA in blocked shots four times (and possibly more given that this stat wasn’t even recorded his first four years in the league), making 11 All-Defensive teams in the process. Wembanyama could have a similar impact on that end, as his 8-foot wingspan and overall mobility is going to wreak havoc on opponents from all over the court.”

Abdul-Jabbar was arguably the NBA’s greatest center ever, and one could make a case he was the greatest basketball player ever, period. He was the league’s all-time leading scorer until LeBron James surpassed him in February, and he won a record six regular season MVPs, six world championships (five with the Lakers) and two NBA Finals MVPs. The big fella is also tied with James for the most All-Star game appearances at 19.

If Wembanyama even comes close to matching Abdul-Jabbar’s accomplishments, the Lakers and the rest of the NBA will be in deep trouble for the next 10 years. At least.

