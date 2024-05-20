Wrigley Field joins long list of Ohio State coolest road game stadium venues | Oller

The ivy-covered brick home run walls of Wrigley Field will wrap Ohio State in sports stadium history Nov. 16 when the Buckeyes travel to Chicago to play Northwestern.

The venue is among the most famous OSU has played in, even if it was not designed for football. Wrigley has housed the Chicago Cubs since it was built in 1914, but also was home of the NFL Chicago Bears from 1921-70 and Chicago Cardinals from 1931-38.

Playing at Wrigley will be cool – and expensive. Ticket prices are expected to be ridiculously high. Worth it? Depends on your bank account and priorities. Tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour went for an average of $1,088.56, according to CNBC (face value ranged from $49 to $499). Are Ohioans bigger fans of Ohio State or Travis Kelce’s girlfriend?

The Buckeyes at Wrigley got me thinking about the most iconic, beautiful and unusual venues Ohio State has visited. It’s a long list, but I narrowed it to 10. I gave extra credit for postcard settings, strength of stadium tradition and site oddity. In addition, frequency matters. The Big House and Camp Randall are classics, but Ohio State plays at Michigan and Wisconsin enough to render the stadiums rather ho-hum, compared to places like Notre Dame and the Rose Bowl. Finally, my picks do not consider the fervor of the game-day environment, which is a separate list. For example, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium would rank high in fan atmosphere, but the venue itself is nothing special.

10. Cleveland Stadium

We’re talking about the old place/dump, not the current home of the Browns. Long before Ohio State signed on to play Northwestern at Wrigley, the Wildcats played the Buckeyes at the home of Cleveland’s baseball and football teams. The game, which OSU won 34-3 on Oct. 18, 1991, gave fans from northeast Ohio a chance to watch the scarlet and gray without having to travel a couple hours south.

May 18, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum peristyle entrance and Olympic torch and cauldron and the Olympic gateway nude bronze statues of water polo player Terry Schroeder and long jumper Jennifer Innis. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

9. Los Angeles Coliseum

Built in 1923, the memorial complex – dedicated to those who served in the U.S. military during World War I – has housed the Southern California Trojans since its beginning and was home to UCLA (1933-81). It also hosted two Summer Olympics (1932 and 1984) and soon a third (1928). The NFL Rams, Raiders and Chargers (1960) also played there. The old stadium has become a bit tattered, and its location is not the greatest, but the art deco architecture and being only 10 miles from Hollywood gives it star power. The Buckeyes are 4-6-1 all-time in the building, which will become less “special” now that USC has joined the Big Ten.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Corey Brown (3) makes a tackle on California Golden Bears wide receiver Stephen Anderson (89) in the 2nd quarter at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California on September 14, 2013. (Dispatch photo by Kyle Robertson)

8. California Memorial Stadium

Built into the side of a mountain, and with a view of San Francisco, the Bears’ home offers one of the more picturesque settings in college football. The Buckeyes are 3-0 in Berkeley.

7. The Polo Grounds

Another stadium better known for baseball. Ohio State traveled to Upper Manhattan in 1938, when it defeated New York University 32-0. The Polo Grounds housed baseball’s New York Giants (1891-1957), as well as the Yankees for nearly a decade (1913-22), and the Mets for two seasons (1962-63). The NFL Giants and Jets also played there. The stadium was demolished in 1964.

Nov 17, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger celebrates a victory over Rice Owls by a score of 42-10 at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

6. Tiger Stadium

Alabama coach Bear Bryant once huffed, “Baton Rouge happens to be the worst place in the world for a visiting team. It’s like being inside a drum.” Stadium atmosphere doesn’t count in my rankings, otherwise LSU’s home field would be No. 1. Still, Death Valley deserves a spot in the top 10 based on its location in the deep South, where the heat and humidity combine to give night games amazing scenery as jaw-dropping as snow-capped mountains and pristine lakes. Ohio State has made one visit to Baton Rouge, in 1987, escaping hell with a 13-13 tie in John Cooper’s first season.

5. Autzen Stadium

Ohio State visits Eugene, Oregon, this season, and the Buckeyes can only hope the game ends up like their only other visit to the Land of Nike. Woody Hayes took his guys to the Pacific Northwest in 1967, a few weeks after Autzen opened, and OSU prevailed 30-0. Autzen is an intimate setting that seats 54,000, and the Oregon hills provide a spectacular backdrop..

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado before the game between Colorado Buffaloes and Oregon State Beavers. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

4. Folsom Field

Home of the Colorado Buffaloes, the 50,000-seat stadium is like a tight-fitting T-shirt – all over you and tough to escape. Folsom features one of the tightest sideline-to-stands distances in the country, which makes it feel like a WWE event played at an elevation of 5,440 feet. With the Rocky Mountains rising in the distance, college football doesn’t get much more beautiful than this. The Buckeyes traveled to Boulder just once, defeating the Buffaloes 36-13 in 1985.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 14: A scenic general view of Lake Washington and boats behind Husky Stadium before the game between the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

3. Husky Stadium

I’m a water guy and a mountain guy, and Washington’s gorgeous home field has both, including views of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier. Situated on Union Bay, Husky Stadium also offers a view of downtown Seattle. Ohio State is 2-1 at UDub’s home field.

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman speaks at a rally in front of the Word of Life mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, before the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2. Notre Dame Stadium

The stadium itself is not the most spectacular structure in the world, but the history of the place makes it stand out among the crowd. Not only is the campus beautiful, but how do you top Touchdown Jesus officiating the proceedings? The Four Horsemen? Knute Rockne and the Gipper? Ohio State secured one of its most exciting wins there last season, topping the Fighting Irish 17-14 on a Chip Trayanum touchdown with one second remaining. The Buckeyes are 2-1 in South Bend.

1. Rose Bowl

Didn’t need a spoiler alert for this one. It already was obvious that Granddaddy’s home would rule the day. It’s not just the setting sun turning the San Gabriel Mountains orange or the stadium grass so green you’d swear it was painted (it’s not), but also the magnitude of the moment that makes Pasadena’s pride and joy shine. The Buckeyes are 9-7 in Rose Bowl games, but 9-8 in the stadium, having lost to UCLA during the 2001 regular season.

