Wrigley Field could host an All-Star Game in 2027 or 2028, MLB Commissioner says

Wrigley Field could host an All-Star Game in 2027 or 2028, MLB Commissioner says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While it's been almost a decade since transformative renovations at Wrigley Field began that modernized much of the gameday experience, the Chicago Cubs have been left in the dark in terms of an opportunity to host the Midsummer Classic.

During a press conference on Thursday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred seemed to suggest that both the Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are in a good position to host the All-Star Game in 2027 and 2028.

"With respect to those two years, I am strongly influenced by two things. One, when did you last have a game? Toronto stacks up pretty well on that variable. I think Chicago is older," Manfred said.

He added that cities being "willing" to step up on issues such as necessary facilities and security is the other issue at hand.

In terms of Manfred's first point, both the Blue Jays and Cubs are suited quite well to be in line to host an All-Star Game. The Blue Jays last hosted the contest in 1991, and with a recently-renovated Rogers Centre, their case is quite strong.

As for the Cubs, Wrigley Field has not hosted the game since 1990, though Chicago hosted the event in 2003 when it was held at then-U.S. Cellular Field.

An All-Star Game at Wrigley Field would look drastically different than the 1990 iteration, when the team was only in its third season of having night games on the schedule.

With renovations and surrounding neighborhood changes seemingly engineered to host major events, it's fair to expect that the Cubs are on deck to host a Home Run Derby and All-Star Game in a few years.

The host cities for the next three seasons are already set, with Arlington hosting the event this summer as the defending champion Texas Rangers host the game for the first time since Globe Life Field opened in 2020.

The Rangers last hosted the game in 1995, during their second season of calling The Ballpark in Arlington home.

The Atlanta Braves will then host in 2025 at SunTrust Park before the Philadelphia Phillies host in 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.