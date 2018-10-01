Wrigley Field almost lost it when Jason Heyward got called out after strike two

Cubs fans weren’t happy about Fieldin Culbreth’s premature strikeout of Jason Heyward. (Image via @Cut4 on Twitter)

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward stepped to the plate in a pivotal moment during the team’s crucial Game 163 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Jhoulys Chacin was on the ropes after giving up a game-tying home run to Anthony Rizzo, and Heyward had an opportunity to give the Cubs the lead.

On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Heyward was rung up by umpire Fieldin Culbreth. The ump gestured strongly behind the plate, making it clear Heyward had struck out. This drew some strange looks from Heyward, Chacin and pitcher Erik Kratz.

Turns out, the pitch was only strike two. Culbreth accidentally lost track of the count and tried to strike Heyward out with two strikes.

The umpire is so pumped for Game 163, that he didn't realize this was only strike two 🤣🤣 🎥 via @PitcherListpic.twitter.com/o6AoF4oxLA — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 1, 2018





In Culbreth’s defense, he almost immediately recognized his error and correctly flashed that the count was 3-2.

That didn’t stop the Wrigley Field faithful from showing their displeasure with the call. Fans behind Heyward threw their hands up in the air and yelled at Culbreth.

Their frustration almost turned to elation on the next pitch. Heyward drove a fly ball deep to right field that looked like a home run off the bat. It wasn’t meant to be, though. The ball fell just short of a go-ahead home run and landed in Christian Yelich’s mitt.

It was a tense moment for anyone watching the game, but especially for Culbreth. If that ball had gone out after he tried to ring up Heyward, Cubs fans wouldn’t have let him hear the end of it.

Story Continues

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Did AaronRodgers take a shot at his own head coach?

• Terez Paylor: There are no winners in NFL star’s brutal injury scenario

• Stunning call helps Gruden get first win since 2008

• Orioles’ $161M man finishes with worst batting average

