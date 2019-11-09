Wright, Wooten lead Elon past Milligan 95-54

ELON, N.C. (AP) -- Simon Wright had 16 points to lead six Elon players in double figures as the Phoenix routed NAIA-member Milligan 95-54 on Friday night. Kris Wooten added 15 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin chipped in 14, Federico Poser scored 13 and Hunter McIntosh had 12.

Tyler Nichols had 14 points for the Buffaloes. Micah Paulk added 11 points. Jacob Cawood had 10 points.

Elon (2-0) plays Georgia Tech on the road on Monday.

