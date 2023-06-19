Wright Way Network: Notre Dame will never win national title again

It’s been a minute since Notre Dame won a national championship. Sure, there have been seasons in which the Irish have come close, but 1988 remains the most recent year in which they last reached the mountaintop. Of course, the college football landscape has changed a lot since then, and it is for that reason that fellow Gannett site The Wright Way Network believes the Irish will never win another national title.

The reasons cited are nothing we haven’t heard already: They get outrecruited by the top dogs, their independence puts them at a disadvantage, and doubt exists as far as Marcus Freeman’s coaching abilities. While at least two of those are fair arguments to make, they shouldn’t be why the Irish can’t win another national title. All they have to do is get to the College Football Playoff and possibly catch Alabama, Ohio State or Georgia on a bad day.

If we really believe the Irish never will be at the top of college football again, we might as well give up our fandom. Irish fans don’t do that though. As James Earl Jones said in “Field of Dreams”, they remind “us of all that once was good, and it could be again.” Or to quote “Angels in the Outfield”, “it could happen.”

