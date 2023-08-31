Wright suggests Cowboys should design package for Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Should the Dallas Cowboys install an offensive package for newly acquired quarterback Trey Lance?

FS1’s Nick Wright believes they should, and he explained why on "First Things First."

“At some point this year, absolutely;” Wright said. “There’s no reason not to. There is no reason not to use a potential added wrinkle, something other teams have to prepare for, and to keep Dak Prescott as clean as you possibly can.

“By the way, the San Francisco 49ers had a package for Trey by Week 1 his rookie year. He threw a touchdown his first play."

Kyle Shanahan notably had Lance spell Jimmy Garoppolo in one of these packages during the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions in 2021. Lance then connected with Trent Sherfield for the first touchdown pass of his NFL career.

Later in the season, Shanahan scrapped the packages for Lance, citing his rhythm as a playcaller as the reason why.

Wright then highlighted the guaranteed money Dallas will pay Lance and why it would be unwise not to utilize a player accounting for that much cap space.

“He’s one of the 20 highest paid guys, making five million dollars guaranteed next year," Wright said. "You spent a fourth-round pick on him. To do that and just be like ‘There’s no chance he sees the field in any capacity,’ when he’s 23 years old, and was a consensus first round pick, that would be foolish.

“Now, should he be competing with Dak Prescott? Of course not. Could they find a package to use his unique run/pass ability? Why would you not do that? Why would you deprive yourself of that?”

It remains to be seen how Dallas will utilize Lance in the short term, but the draft capital they invested to acquire him would suggest they have a plan outlined to develop the young quarterback.

