Wright sets program record for assists, Colorado beats Cal

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Freshman Jabari Walker had a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV set a program record for career assists and Colorado beat California 89-60 on Thursday.

Wright entered needing just one assist to break a tie with Colorado great Jay Humphries (1980-83) at 562. Wright set the record on a bounce pass to Evan Battey for a 5-2 lead, and he finished with a career-high 12 helpers and 13 points.

D'Shawn Schwartz added 18 points and Maddox Daniels had 12 for Colorado (10-3, 4-2 Pac-12), which has won three straight heading into a matchup with Stanford on Saturday. Walker was 9 of 13 from the field to help secure his second straight double-double. The Buffaloes made 55% of their field goals, including 12 of 21 from 3-point range with three apiece from Walker and Schwartz.

Colorado took its first double-digit lead during a 13-0 run - with 3-pointers by Jeriah Horne, Walker and Daniels - to make it 32-20. The Buffaloes led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Andre Kelly scored 16 points, Makale Foreman had 13 and Ryan Betley 12 for California (6-8, 1-6). The Golden Bears were without all-Pac-12 guard Matt Bradley after suffering an injury against Oregon State on Jan. 2.

