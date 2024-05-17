Wright hopes 'psychological blow' will hamper County

Drey Wright believes St Johnstone inflicted a "psychological blow" on Ross County that could turn the tide in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off.

Adama Sidibeh's 90th-minute header denied the Dingwall side guaranteed Premiership survival, taking the tussle to finish 10th to the final day.

And Wright hopes Ross County will struggle to recover from that late disappointment, causing them to slip up and give St Johnstone a window to pull themselves to safety.

“The table won’t say that but I think mentally, if I was to be on the receiving end of that – and seeing the look on some of their faces coming off the park – it is a massive blow," the winger said.

"In the last minute of the game, safety is snatched from them, so hopefully that plays on their minds going into Sunday.

“I can’t speak for characters in their dressing room but that is a big psychological blow, definitely, because from looking pretty comfortable because we weren’t creating many chances, now they have to go and do it all again on Sunday.

"I think it does play in our favour, definitely. We are very confident we can beat Motherwell.

“Obviously it is out of our hands but it happens in football all the time. There is no reason we can’t win and they drop points.”