Wright extends St Johnstone stay for further year

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright has signed a one-year new contract at the Perthshire club.

The 29-year-old was due to leave this summer but will now stay at McDiarmid Park after helping to keep Craig Levein's side in the Premiership.

Injury limited Wright's game time for most of the season but the ex-Hibs winger returned for the post-split fixtures, starting frequently at right-back.

He now enters his fifth season at the club, having made almost 100 appearances. He told club media: "I’m really happy to get things sorted here and I am looking forward to making up for some lost time.

"I think I was improving with every game towards the end of the season and thankfully I was able to help get the job done.

"Hopefully now, with a full pre-season, the improvement can continue and I can contribute a lot more in the upcoming season.

"Pre-season will be hard graft as ever but that is needed to give ourselves the best chance of success in the cup games and in the league.

"I enjoy coming in every day and I’ve made a lot of friends. After some really positive discussions with the manager and Andy Kirk, I’m really looking forward to my next year here."