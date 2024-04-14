Wrexham: 'Special things can happen' - Hollywood-owned club savour success

It did not take long for owner Ryan Reynolds to sum it up in the way the best storytellers can.

"This is the ride of our lives," posted Wrexham's co-chairman.

You would not find anyone arguing that point at the Racecourse on Saturday as the celebration songs got another repeat airing.

Back-to-back promotions, third tier football when it was only a short time ago the north Wales club were fearing falling into the sixth-tier and financial abyss.

And that is without mentioning the profile and, more importantly, possibilities coming from their unique ownership.

Wrexham are going places - and in a hurry.

Not just in the way the Racecourse roared its confirmation of promotion on Saturday long before it was actually official.

Wrexham had not only needed to win to achieve the first successive steps up in their 159-year history, they needed rivals to lose.

It had all been going their way from the opening minutes of the afternoon. It seemed an almost certainty by half-time, supporters in the concourse having to double-check their maths and their own eyes when checking their score apps.

"So we'd be up? You sure mate?". Wrexham hitting six and matching their biggest win of the season - including an outrageous volley from rare goalscorer Ryan Barnett - did little to ease the strange mixed sensations of disbelief and delirium.

It was not as visceral as last year's escape from non-league after 15 years, where the tears fell as if suppressed sporting trauma was released, or those who had given up on hope had suddenly had faith restored.

At times that felt like a promotion endured. This was earned and enjoyed.

And so, by the time the results of MK Dons and Barrow were formally ticked off, fans were already on the pitch. Caution had long joined the red smoke flare trails in the wind.

Even manager Phil Parkinson, the calmness amid the documentary cameras and celebrity chaos that can sometimes accompany Wrexham, allowed himself a premature moment.

Spotting the referee signalling he was going to blow, Parkinson finally asked his dugout for the results elsewhere. Three goal-margins in both of them. He turned away from the pitch and to the stand behind him where his family were sat. Arms outstretched, almost eyes closed as if to soak in the experience of a fifth career promotion.

Soon after, the fans galloped onto the grass, even though final whistles had not gone elsewhere.

But they could be forgiven for the rush to enjoy a first promotion to the third level of English football in 21 years, especially given how fast their club is travelling on its journey.

And so, not long after the champagne spray and sulphur had drifted away, supporter talk had already turned to not only how far the formerly fan-owned club had come, but how far could it go.

Even before the game, former managers and players from Denis Smith, Dean Saunders and Barry Horne, were mentioning arriving in the Championship.

Such discussions perhaps should be left for another day, one after the celebrations, but even the manager was doubling down on previous statements.

"When we got promotion last year, I felt there were a lot more chapters to be written," said Parkinson. "I still firmly believe that now."

And while few will suggest going back-to-back-to-back as none have done before, goalscorer Elliott Lee did mention a former club of his who went from non-league to Premier League.

"I'm not saying we're going to the Premier League any time soon, but I always said I saw similarities to Luton," said Lee. "Special things can happen."

Special things are happening, certainly for the club who, bottom of the National League after defeat at Ebbsfleet in November 2019, survived the season and the COVID closedown by a whisker - and then within a few months had an approach from an intermediary about a different kind of takeover.

Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney were on film sets as the latest chapter unfolded, McElhenney posting he had "no words" as the achievement was spelt out on social media.

An increased recent workload in their day jobs kept them away, but both remain heavily invested - emotionally as well as financially - and the ambition only grows.

In their place was executive director Humphrey Ker who smiled at the uncomplicated nature of the day. It might not have been a dramatic one for the documentary, no plot twists, but that is missing the point of what is happening at Wrexham with its turnover expected to reach £20m this season, a figure more in line with Championship clubs. Last year alone showed a third of their revenue comes from outside Europe as their Stateside status continues to rise.

"Above everything, we have proven again this is not a gimmick, it's not a joke, it's a serious operation," he said, adding that the club will now need to temper expectations in a division that contains clubs with history and financial clout bigger than even Hollywood high-profile can muster.

"We are playing catch up on infrastructure and facilities, but we will do everything to give players and staff the standards you would expect. And then we go again."

Where it goes remains fascinating.

But what was just as important on this day of celebrations was where Wrexham have been.

On the header image of one of their social media accounts, Wrexham placed a picture not of Ryan and Rob but of players smiling with secretary Geraint Parry, a figure who has been involved in the club so long not many are left to be sure when he started.

He and others have seen previous promotions, have seen the club in the third tier and higher before.

But it is what he and the 12,000 - and many more now around the world - can dream of where next is what excites. It is the pride restored after the pain of dropping so low.

And that is why they will continue to enjoy the ride of their lives for as long as it lasts.