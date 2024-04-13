Wrexham seal latest Hollywood ending with promotion to League One

Wrexham sealed back-to-back promotions (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Wrexham produced another Hollywood finale by completing back-to-back promotions in style with a 6-0 thumping of Forest Green Rovers.

Celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney helped the club return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years by overseeing their dramatic National League title triumph last season and they have now booked a place in League One by ensuring a top-three finish in League Two with two games to spare

Elliot Lee opened the scoring against Forest Green before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss’ own goal, as Wrexham hit four before the break, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott finding the net in the second half.

Results elsewhere – most notably Mansfield’s 4-1 thrashing of MK Dons – meant the victory secured Wrexham’s place in League One next season, while defeat leaves bottom side Forest Green in grave danger of dropping out of the Football League.

It is the latest chapter in the Reynolds and McElhenney-backed fairytale and gives the popular behind-the-scenes documentary series Welcome to Wrexham the perfect ending to series three.

A corner after 17 minutes led to Lee’s opener following a frantic goalmouth scramble after Mullin’s header was blocked and it took last season’s National League champions just six minutes to double their lead. Lee was again involved, releasing James McClean, who picked out Mullin at the back post to head in his 24th of the season.

Thoroughly dominant in the first half, Wrexham’s third came as defender Eoghan O’Connell tried his luck from distance. His shot took a cruel deflection off Inniss which left goalkeeper Vicente Reyes helpless.

Wrexham ran riot against Forest Green (Getty Images)

There was still time for Mullin to hit Wrexham’s fourth before half-time. A corner was only half-cleared to the unmarked striker on the edge of the area and his shot deflected into the goal.

Barnett got in on the act in the second half with a stunning volley from McClean’s cross to make it 5-0. And Marriott completed the scoring six minutes from time as Wrexham were able to celebrate another promotion.

Reacting to the victory, and promotion being secured, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney posted on Twitter/X “No words” along with a heart emoji.

While watching the match he also hailed double goalscorer Mullin, saying: “This may be my favourite goal of his. Not a game winner or anything fancy. Just perseverance, hustle and grit.

“@PMullin7 knows the people in that stadium didn’t pay their hard-earned wage to watch guys give 95%. They deserve 100% and he gives it to them All. The. Time. ”

The actor had previously let Mullin recover at his home in the US when the striker suffered a punctured lung during a pre-season tour to the States last year.

Additional reporting by PA