Wrexham promotion: Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'ride of our lives'

Wrexham sealed promotion to League One and left Forest Green Rovers on the cusp of relegation [Getty Images]

Wrexham's Hollywood star owner Ryan Reynolds has celebrated his club's promotion to League One, declaring: "This is the ride of our lives."

He and fans were overjoyed after the team defeated Forest Green Rovers 6-0.

It is the club's first back-to-back promotion in its 159-year history.

Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in north Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney.

"Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime.

"Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives."

The club's co-owner and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney said on X: "No words."

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, pictured previously at the Stok Racecourse [Getty Images]

Wrexham's stylish victory at the Stok Racecourse, coupled with defeats for MK Dons and Barrow, meant the team secured a second successive promotion after last season's National League title win.

Videos on social media showed ecstatic Wrexham fans spilling onto the pitch after the game to celebrate.

It’s been an enjoyable Saturday afternoon at the Cae Ras

Congratulations on another promotion @Wrexham_AFC

🎶🎶We are going up we are going up 🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/cTaUJw0oTN — Waynne Phillips (@WaynneP) April 13, 2024

"To get back-to-back promotion is just surreal," said Wrexham fan Grace ahead of the game, which she attended with her dad.

Grace and Richard thought promotion would mean a lot [BBC]

Some fans had come a long way - including Fredrik and his father Thomas, who travelled from Norway to be at the Racecourse.

Thomas said they had been fans since watching documentary Welcome to Wrexham, and that this was the first game they had been to.

"We've got autographs off Paul Mullin and Phil Parkinson today, so great," Thomas said.

Another Wrexham fan, Gary, watched the game with his wife Stef and son Benjamin.

Gary, pictured with wife Stef and son Benjamin, dubbed the success of Phil Parkinson's team "so good for the community" [BBC]

He dubbed the success of Phil Parkinson's team "so good for the community".

"Absolutely fantastic for the town, we're loving the atmosphere," he said.