Wrexham players enjoy Las Vegas pool party as promotion celebrations continue

Wrexham’s whirlwind celebrations in Las Vegas continued with co-owner Rob McElhenney treating the club’s players to a pool party.

The Welsh club have been celebrating their promotion to the Football League since their final game of the season last month, which has seen them treated to a taste of the A-list lifestyle stateside experienced regularly by McElhenney and co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

Having already been pictured at a Chainsmokers gig and partying with resident DJ Steve Aoki on an all-expenses-paid trip, Wrexham players were pictured in a group photo continuing their celebrations – which McElhenney released on his Instagram page on Monday night.

“The gang throws a pool party in Nevada for the greatest football team on Earth,” McElhenney said, with the caption written in the style of an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode title, the long-running US sitcom starring the American actor and his wife Kaitlin Olson.

Having put on the initial four-day trip to Vegas for the players, McElhenney has continued to reward the players for their efforts in achieving promotion from the National League by winning the title with an incredible 111 points this season.

And the desire to look after the squad has not stopped there, with Olson filmed applying sun cream for several players to protect them at Monday’s pool party – McElhenney adding “Mom and Dad made sure the boys didn’t burn” on his Instagram story.

The team finished off the night with a trip to The Bellagio where they enjoyed dinner at the exclusive Spago al-fresco restaurant in front of the hotel and casino’s famous Fountains, where Reynolds joined his fellow actors McElhenney and Olson.

It will not be the last US trip this year for Wrexham. The squad are due to return to the States for pre-season friendlies against Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United this summer, as well as Gareth Bale’s former club LA Galaxy.

However, there will be no reunion for the former Wales captain after he rejected a plea from McElhenney and Reynolds to come out of retirement to join Wrexham next season.

“We’re looking forward to our US tour as we gear up for our return to the EFL,” said manager Phil Parkinson.

“We’ve enjoyed meeting supporters who have travelled over from America to visit us this season, and it will be a fantastic occasion to play against American opposition in front of more of these new fans.”

