Wrexham: What Phil Parkinson's side need to clinch promotion from League Two

Wrexham's League Two title hopes were dented in their 1-0 defeat by Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

But they remain firmly in the mix for promotion to League One after that setback.

"It's in our hands," said boss Phil Parkinson on Tuesday night as he assessed Wrexham's promotion hopes.

With only five games left to play, BBC Sport Wales looks at what the Dragons need to secure a second successive promotion.

How the top seven currently looks

1 Stockport County - P 40; Pts 77

2 Mansfield Town - P 40; Pts 73

3 Wrexham - P 41; Pts 73

4 MK Dons - P 42; Pts 71

5 Barrow - P 40; Pts 67

6 Crewe Alexandra - P 41; Pts 66

7 Crawley Town - P 40; Pts 62

Paul Mullin has scored 99 goals for Wrexham [Getty Images]

The run-in

Wrexham's away form has been an issue this season, although their home performances and results have been outstanding.

Parkinson's side have amassed more points per game on home soil than any other side in the division so far in 2023-24..

However, they sit seventh when it comes to the League Two away table.

As a result, fans will undoubtedly be pleased to know three of their remaining five matches of the regular season will be at the Racecourse.

Wrexham take on the current bottom two - Colchester United and Forest Green Rovers - during their run-in.

But the other three sides they face are all competing at the top end of the table.

Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra, who are both currently in the play-off spots, are among Wrexham's remaining opponents.

And the final fixture of the campaign sees Wrexham host league leaders Stockport County in north Wales.

Colchester United (A) - 6 April (15:00 BST)

Crawley Town (H) - 9 April (19:45 BST)

Forest Green Rovers (H) - 13 April (15:00 BST)

Crewe Alexandra (A) - 20 April (15:00 BST)

Stockport County (H) - 27 April (15:00 BST)

How many more points do Wrexham need?

When it comes to winning the title, Wrexham appear to need something rather special to occur.

They would need to make up a four-point gap to current leaders Stockport, who also have a game in hand over the Dragons. They do of course play the Hatters on the final day.

Wrexham's top three hopes still look incredibly healthy while their chances of securing a play-off place are almost mathematically certain.

Five wins or even four wins and a draw from their remaining games will guarantee Wrexham a place in League One next season.

The likelihood is that they will not need the maximum amount of points (15) on offer though given that MK Dons, currently fourth, have played a game more than Wrexham while Barrow, who are fifth, have a game in hand, but sit six points further back.

Opta state Wrexham have an 82.1% chance of finishing in the top three and gaining promotion to the third tier. But the Dragons now have just a 4.9% chance of winning the League Two title, according to the data analysts.

Current league leaders Stockport have a 70.6% chance of finishing first while Mansfield Town have a 24.4% chance of topping the table.