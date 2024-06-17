Wrexham to expand temporary stand after 'reassessing' stadium plans

Wrexham regularly sell out the Racecourse Ground for matches [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Wrexham say the plans for a proposed new Kop at their Stok Racecourse home have been “reassessed”.

Co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been eager to expand the ground’s capacity by installing a new 5,500-seat stand.

Work had originally been due to begin in 2023 but was delayed because of “additional complications”.

The Hollywood owners gave the green light for a temporary stand last season, with the club announcing that will remain in place until development starts - with an increase in seating.

The project, in conjunction with the local council, had planning permission granted in November 2022 with the original Kop – unused and abandoned since 2007 – demolished in January 2023.

In a statement, the club confirmed the extension of the temporary stand to “approximately 3,000 seats” – up from 2,289 – and added: “The club and Wrexham Council have also reassessed the stadium development plans, particularly the new Kop, to ensure they deliver the best possible fan experience and provide the most value to the community.

"We plan to focus on making the stadium a year-round destination, not just a match-day venue, which will drive significant economic impact for the city of Wrexham."

Plans of the new Kop had been unveiled in June 2022 after the club purchased the freehold of the stadium.

Both local government and the now League One club, following successive promotions, had pledged the plans would go ahead despite missing out on UK government 'Levelling Up' funding.

The council previously said it would reallocate a "substantial amount" of a £25m Welsh government grant to the plan.

"The club has agreements in principle to purchase the land required for the Kop development's footprint. In the meantime, the club is working closely with Wrexham Council to review the terms of the Grant Funding Agreement to ensure it aligns with the future needs of the club," the statement added.

Wrexham say regular meetings are planned to "move forward the work".

Reynolds and McElhenney had previously expressed their frustration at the delays, but said a long-term ambition would be to increase the Racecourse's capacity to as much as 55,000.