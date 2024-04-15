Wrexham: Dragons can be as big as they want, says defender Eoghan O'Connell

Wrexham have won 24 of their 44 League Two matches so far this season [Getty Images]

Eoghan O'Connell feels Wrexham can be as big as they want after earning a second successive promotion.

With Barrow and MK Dons both losing, Wrexham sealed a place in League One next season by thumping Forest Green Rovers 6-0 in north Wales.

It comes just a year after Phil Parkinson's men were promoted from the National League.

When asked how much further Wrexham can progress, O'Connell responded: "I think as big as you want."

O'Connell says he gets a similar feeling at Wrexham to his time at Celtic.

"I made that comparison last year when we were away to Halifax. I think we actually got beaten on the day," he added.

"I remember being in the warm-up thinking this is similar to a Celtic away day when I was there when I was younger. It hit me then.

"I just think with the fanbase, the support and the atmosphere they create and obviously the owners are incredible people.

"Who knows really."

Wrexham take on Crewe Alexandra on Saturday before hosting league leaders Stockport County on the final day of the campaign a week later.

Nevertheless, O'Connell feels it is crucial the squad take time to fully soak up their achievements.

"I think it's important to enjoy these achievements over the past couple of years," he added.

"We've had two [promotions] in a row, it doesn't come around too often.

"I'm sure we'll have a good few days and maybe even weeks."