Wrexham will create more 'chapters' under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson believes there are more "chapters" to come under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Parkinson's side will be in League One next season after securing a second successive promotion.

Twelve months ago Wrexham won the National League to secure a return to the EFL after a 15-year absence.

"Last year when we got promotion I felt there were a lot more chapters to be written ," Parkinson said.

"I firmly believe that's still [the case] now."

A thumping 6-0 win over League Two's bottom side Forest Green Rovers at the Stok Racecourse and defeats for MK Dons and Barrow secured automatic promotion for the north Wales club.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney were not at the Racecourse on Saturday but Parkinson said he had spoken on the phone with one of the co-chairmen.

"Rob rang up - I don't think he was expecting me to answer - so I've had a great chat with him," Parkinson said.

"Obviously him and Ryan would have loved to have been here today.

"They deserve a lot of credit obviously because the support they've given myself and all the staff and the backing they give all the players as well.

"They deserve this and I'm sure they will celebrating wherever they are in the US.

"Owning a football club is tough. It's not an easy job and you've got to savour these promotions.

"We're building a structure underneath and I think that's really important with the academy.

"I think that's very important for the future of the club and the owners obviously recognise that and we had to get back in the league to do that.

"There's great people been employed in our academy and they are going to work hard to get some good young players, because that's going to be key as the club progresses."

Wrexham's win over Forest Green, along with defeats for rivals MK Dons and Barrow, guaranteed a top-three finish and automatic promotion.

But Parkinson did not keep track of results elsewhere during the afternoon and had insisted that the focus was on beating Forest Green.

"I came into the game today not expecting the results to go our way - I think that's the best way to approach it," Parkinson added.

"It wasn't until two minutes to go, my son who's the analyst, I said 'George, just give me the rundown' and obviously then you know it's a done deal.

"Last year we knew [we had to] win and we're up but today it was win and rely on other things around us.

"It's a great achievement for everybody connected with the club.

"There's a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes and I always say about being a team effort

"It really is at Wrexham, everybody pulls together, and you've got to include the supporters in that because home and away they've been absolutely magnificent for us again.

"We've had some periods where we haven't played as well as we could, but that happens even in a promotion season.

"But they've stayed with us, kept the faith and kept the belief and they've got their rewards."

Parkinson has now won five promotions as a manager - two with Wrexham and one each with Colchester United, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers.

"Back to back promotions, it's the first time I've achieved that personally and the first time in Wrexham's history," added Parkinson, who took over at the Racecourse in July 2021.

"Other teams have come up - Stockport couldn't quite do it last year and ended in the play-offs.

"Of course it's right up there and I'm obviously very proud of every single player who's represented us this season.

"We can now start planning for the summer and build a squad which can hopefully be competitive."