Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney to make Enhanced Games documentary about doped-up athletes

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney will help tell the story of the highly controversial Enhanced Games

Rob McElhenney, the Hollywood actor who co-owns Wrexham, has agreed to make a documentary series about the Enhanced Games – the event for doping that has been derided by Sebastian Coe as “b------s”.

The games are currently recruiting 10 athletes to take part in their inaugural event, with Australia’s former world champion swimmer James Magnussen saying he would “juice to the gills” to try to break the 50 metres freestyle record.

He has been reportedly offered $1 million to take part in a competition that will permit performance enhancing drugs.

McElhenney confirmed that his More Better Productions company will work with Ridley Scott Associates to make the series.

“More Better is honoured to partner with RSA to help tell the extraordinary story behind the Enhanced Games,” he told Variety.

“From the moment we discovered this competition was in the works, we knew this deserved a deep exploration through a thoughtful docu-series lens.”

The involvement of McElhenney, who is the co-chairman of Wrexham with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, is likely to raise questions about his judgement.

Many in mainstream sport believe that the concept should be offered no encouragement, let alone receive the sort of exposure and potential associated financial benefits that a documentary series might bring.

‘Athletes from around the world are invited’

Others would argue that sport’s administrators have had their heads in the sand for decades over doping and that confronting – and shining a light – on the realities of the issue is long overdue.

“The series will follow the unprecedented attempt to pioneer the world’s first sporting event allowing performance enhancements in competition,” said a statement for the Enhanced Games.

“Viewers will be offered behind-the-scenes access to the organisers and athletes striving to establish a sporting event poised to rival the Olympic Games.

“The series will vividly portray the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of 10 athletes preparing to openly embrace performance enhancements and cutting-edge science to shatter world records.

“Athletes from around the world are invited to apply to feature prominently in storytelling and receive financial support throughout the process.

“Successful athletes will also receive training, travel assistance and medical supervision on their journey to the first Games.”

Aron D’Souza, co-founder of the Enhanced Games, said: “It is only fitting that the story of the first sporting competition for the future should be told by the best documentary makers and sci-fi world-builders in the industry.

An FA spokesperson said: “We do not support these games and our commitment to anti-doping in football is robust but this isn’t something we have jurisdiction on as it’s not within a football environment.”

Coe, who is the president of World Athletics, has warned that any athlete taking part in the Enhanced Games can expect a long ban.

