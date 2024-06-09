Wrexham make bold transfer move on former Real Madrid superstar

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could be tempted back into football this summer amid interest from Welsh side Wrexham.

Bale opted to retire from football at the start of 2023, after achieving his long standing goal of playing at a World Cup, by leading Wales to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The 34-year-old initially signed a 12-month deal with MLS side Los Angeles FC back in June 2022, with the option to extend it until 2024, but he chose to step away from the game.

As part of an incredible career in Madrid, Bale won three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues from 2014 to 2022, after joining from Tottenham, in a world record £85m deal.

Bale has appeared to be content with his decision, with a post career focus on golf, but he could be open to a new project.

Wrexham’s ambitious Hollywood backed project, funded by the ownership of film stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has powered their promotion to EFL League One.

It will take a sizeable financial offer to bring in Bale but The Athletic are hinting at that McElhenney is still pushing for a deal.