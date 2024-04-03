Wrexham aim to avoid final day promotion drama

George Evans has returned from a injury in time for the promotion run-in [Getty Images]

Wrexham's Hollywood owners may be used to nerve-jangling finales but midfielder George Evans hopes to avoid final day drama in the promotion race.

Wrexham's League Two title hopes took a major blow with Tuesday's 1-0 defeat away to Doncaster Rovers.

They remain in the automatic promotion places with five games remaining.

Asked if the race to League One would go to the wire, midfielder Evans said: "I hope no but football works in crazy ways, so fingers crossed.

"But if it does, we will be in the right frame of mind to do it on the last day."

Every twist and turn in the Welsh club's season is being filmed for another series of the club owners' documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

The loss at Doncaster - a second in four games - meant Wrexham missed the chance to move leapfrog Mansfield into second.

Wrexham's final two games are at sixth-place Crewe, who are chasing a play-off place, before a potential blockbuster final day showdown against leaders Stockport at the Stok Racecourse on 27 April.

"It's exciting for a neutral but we want to make sure we get our business done as early as possible," said Evans.

"We need to get in the right mind set again, bounce back and make sure we get three points and that will put us in good stead."

First Wrexham travel to Colchester United, the club where boss Phil Parkinson cut his managerial teeth and who are embroiled in a battle for Football League survival, one place off the bottom.

However Wrexham remain in control of their own destiny.

"There's going to be a lot of twists and turns now," said former Manchester City trainee Evans, 29, has just returned from a hamstring injury.

"But we are in control of our fixtures at the moment. We need to do better and we will be.

"We cannot think of anything else other than playing the next game. We have a big game at Colchester. If we take care of our business - that's all we can do - it will be enough.

"We need to focus on ourselves, dust ourselves down and make sure it [defeat] does not happen again."

Evans added: "This is a fantastic squad at a massive football club and these people are winners. When they don't win it hurts a lot more.

"We are capable of beating everyone in this league but football is never that simple. This was not our day [at Doncaster] but we will push on now and make sure we have a strong end to the season."

Manager Phil Parkinson could not hide his disappointment at Doncaster but believes the experience of winning the National League last season will be invaluable as Wrexham push for a second consecutive promotion.

He said: "We have worked hard to get in this position. Now it's down to us to make it count.

"It's in our hands. It's another game chalked off with five to go.

"Colchester are down there scrapping for their lives (so) we have to be ready for the weekend and we will be."