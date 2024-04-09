Wrexham 4-1 Crawley Town: Phil Parkinson's side bolster promotion hopes with emphatic win

Wrexham strengthened their League Two automatic promotion hopes with an emphatic victory over Crawley Town.

Ryan Barnett and Paul Mullin struck in the first half for Wrexham before Andy Cannon put the result beyond doubt 14 minutes from time.

Striker Mullin then claimed his second goal of the night as Phil Parkinson's men earned all three points in comfortable fashion.

Klaidi Lolos' injury-time effort proved only to be a consolation for Crawley.

Wrexham, who are guaranteed a play-off place, stay second in the table but move five points clear of MK Dons in fourth.

It means Wrexham will be promoted on Saturday if they beat Forest Green Rovers and MK Dons and Barrow fail to win against Mansfield Town and Gillingham respectively on the same day.

Defeat leaves Crawley seventh, three points clear of both Wimbledon and Walsall.

On the back of four consecutive away wins - a run which has featured 13 goals scored - Crawley started on the front foot in north Wales, but their early hope was abruptly extinguished as Parkinson's side struck twice in two minutes.

Elliot Lee's deep, teasing cross was met by Barnett who bundled home at the back post.

Defender Barnett then played a pivotal role in a fine team move that ended with Cannon picking out Mullin, who tapped in from close range.

Jay Williams and Laurence Maguire had efforts for Crawley while Cannon went close to extending the home side's lead before eventually finding the target.

Cannon lashed home after Lee's effort was saved in the 76th minute before Mullin bagged his second six minutes later, with Lolos' last-gasp goal doing little to dampen the home side's spirits.