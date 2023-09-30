Wrexham 3-3 Crewe Alexandra: Steven Fletcher rescues 10-man hosts late on

Substitute Steven Fletcher rescued a point for 10-man Wrexham in the last moments of a compelling Stok Racecourse encounter against Crewe Alexandra.

Mickey Demetriou headed the visitors' opener before Wrexham winger Ryan Bennett saw red after a bad tackle on Shilow Tracey.

Paul Mullin equalised, but Christopher Long's penalty put Crewe 2-1 up at the break.

Mullin levelled again and after Tracey struck, Fletcher headed Wrexham level.

Wrexham's Will Boyle and manager Phil Parkinson were yellow carded in the wake of the incident that led to Long scoring from the spot.

Crewe dropped a place to sixth in the League Two table with the hosts falling two spots to ninth.