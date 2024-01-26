WRESTLING: Western wrestlers hope to repeat as sectional champs

Jan. 26—Western's wrestling squad is finally at full strength with no time to spare. The defending Oak Hill Sectional champs have dealt with injuries that kept them from having their best-possible lineup on the mat all season, but that's expected to change on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, at this year's edition of the Oak Hill Sectional, Western expects to be able to put its intended lineup on the floor and challenge for the hardware again.

"I don't remember the last time we've had to deal with as many injuries as we've had to deal with," Western coach Chad Shepherd said.

He went through a string of three tournaments that resulted in three injuries.

"We wrestle a really difficult December and early January," Shepherd said. "It is a very grueling three or four weeks. This year we came out of it beat up. We're wrestling some really high-level competition and you take three or four guys out of your starting lineup and that really puts you behind the 8-ball. But I think unless something crazy happens in the next 36 hours, we're going to put our No. 1s on the mat for the first time, all of them.

"The guys that filled in did a great job all year. We've got a couple really good wrestlers that aren't going to be competing this weekend because they're behind really good wrestlers, and that's through no fault of their own. That's just how it is."

The Panthers take four No. 1 seeds into the sectional: 120-pounder Tanner Tishner (23-2); 132-pounder Tye Linser (23-2); 138-pounder Liam Bumgardner (14-4); and 157-pounder Mitchell Betz (26-1). Oak Hill has five No. 1 seeds. The top four wrestlers at each weight advance to regional action.

"I think it's us and Oak Hill," Shepherd said of the favorites for the team title. "My opinion, Kokomo is probably that third team. They could surprise people ... they've got some good guys and they've got some holes. I think they're a solid third team and then you've got two or three teams in that fourth and fifth race."

Kokomo has three No. 1 seeds in 106-pounder Josh Sawyer-May, 113-pounder Jalen Sawyer-May and 190-pounder Chad Washburn. Eastern's Andrew Cavasos is the top seed at 215.

"I know Western is chasing the team sectional way more than us," Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. "I would need a lot of miracles to win. I've seen crazier things happen, but I think Western is the stronger overall team and Oak Hill is right there with them as well."

Bough believes the Kats are peaking at the right time

"I'm hoping that we do the right things and I've trained these guys good enough that we can make some upsets," Bough said. "It'll be interesting. I know that we are going to fight for every point. Bonus points are big. Western, Oak Hill and even myself, we've already set through and gone through each individual bracket to get a team score. I want to be realistic. I have us in a solid third place chasing second."

Oak Hill was second last season and Kokomo third. Also in the sectional are Eastern, Northwestern, Taylor, Tri-Central, Eastbrook, Madison-Grant, Marion and Mississinewa. Kokomo last won the title in 2012. Oak Hill or Western have won every sectional crown since then with the Golden Eagles taking eight titles and the Panthers three.

The seed meeting was Wednesday night and the Panthers had a chance to digest the info Thursday.

"I think they're excited," Shepherd said. "Every year the personality [of the team] changes and you can kind of watch how the week goes leading up to the weekend, and after five or six or seven weekends you can kind of get a feel of how the flow is going and what kind of product you're going to put on the mat on Saturday. I think they're in a pretty good head space.

"I'm looking forward to it a lot. It's the tournament. All year we treat everything like a team event and Saturday it'll be a team competition too, but the individual tournament starts Saturday. It's always kind of special."