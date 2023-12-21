Wrestling: Sleepy Hollow unseats Pearl River for Section 1 Division II Dual Meet title

PEARL RIVER - With generations of Sleepy Hollow wrestlers, plus former state and section champs in attendance, this year's Horsemen team knew its finals appearance was much bigger than the grapplers on their roster.

"Our team gets to showcase their skills to everyone," Sleepy Hollow senior co-captain Tiernan Fahy said. "We know what we have in the room, but it's good to show it to other people."

Plenty of alumni and members of the community made the trip across the Hudson River to watch the seventh-seeded Horsemen take on defending Section 1 Dual Meet Tournament champion Pearl River. While Sleepy Hollow wrestlers hope to join that club of individual sectional champions at the end of the season, they made a big early-season statement by winning the Section 1 Division II Dual Meet title.

They unseated Pearl River in an action-packed 39-30 championship dual meet on Wednesday night.

"This is my 49th year here as coach, and we've been second a couple of times in the section, but this is great for the kids and my coaches," Sleepy Hollow coach Brian Tompkins said. "I got a great staff. Without the staff − my boys, ex-wrestlers, you can't do anything. This means everything. It's a great feeling."

Sleepy Hollow wrestlers celebrate their victory over Pearl River in the Sec 1 Div II Dual Meet Tournament finals at Pearl River High School Dec. 20, 2023.

Tompkins had seen it all over the years as a fixture throughout the generations of wrestlers that have come through the program. Once they were awarded the championship plaque, everyone in the stands traded hugs, well wishes, and shared congratulatory celebrations with the current batch of Horsemen.

It's a landmark moment for a Sleepy Hollow team that is brimming with potential and promise, with plenty of high-caliber underclassmen wrestlers. The veterans also played a key role in the victory.

Fahy (124 pounds) had a pin in the winning effort, while middle-schoolers Dorian Hidalgo (101), Kelvin Jimenez (108), T.J. Kellas (285) and freshman Silas Corveddu (131) also scored six points by sticking their foes. Miles Sheridan opened the meet with a big 6-3 decision win at 160 pounds, which ended up being crucial in a closely-contested meet.

Freshman 152-pounder Rafael Rodriguez won the final match of the day by forfeit, which solidified their crowning moment.

"We all train hard, no matter the age," Kellas said. "We just work hard in the room. We don't really listen to the seedings or anything like that, we just push. We just motivate each other in the room and we take it out on the mat."

Pearl River's Nick Espinal and Sleepy Hollow's TJ Kellas wrestle in the 285-pound weight class during the Sec 1 Div II Dual Meet Tournament finals at Pearl River High School Dec. 20, 2023. Kellas won the match.

The Horsemen will get to compete in the NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Tournament in late January. It'll be their first trip to Syracuse as a team. It was quite an entrance as a young team to the Division II small-school level after previously competing as a Division I large-school team. They plan on using their title-winning victory as a building block moving forward.

"We're just going to keep practicing and work even harder in the room," Jimenez said. "This was an intense meet. Shoutout to our team. We wouldn't be here without our coaches and each other."

Pearl River's Brendan O'Sullivan and Sleepy Hollow's Kelvin Jimenez wrestle in the 108-pound weight class during the Sec 1 Div II Dual Meet Tournament finals at Pearl River High School Dec. 20, 2023. Jimenez won the match.

Momentous matches

108 pounds: A battle between the top-two Division II 108-pounders in lohud's rankings, the No. 1-ranked Jimenez had a 4-0 lead before he finished defending section champion Brendan O'Sullivan with a late third-period pin.

124 pounds: There are plenty of rising stars on the Horsemen's roster, but don't discount senior Tiernan Fahy. The Sleepy Hollow co-captain is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons, and his pin helped the Horsemen regain the lead for good coming down the stretch.

131 pounds: In a battle between two top-three lohud-ranked Division II 131-pounders, Corveddu was in control for a majority of the match before pinning top-ranked Ryan Craig early in the third period.

Pearl River's Ryan Craig and Sleepy Hollow's Silas Corveddu wrestle in the 131-pound weight class during the Sec 1 Div II Dual Meet Tournament finals at Pearl River High School Dec. 20, 2023. Corveddu won the match.

145 pounds: It was one of the closest matches of the entire night, with Pearl River's Brendan Bosco gutting out a 4-3 win over Sleepy Hollow's Thomas Hudson, thanks to a late third-period takedown. Unfortunately for the Pirates, they didn't have anyone available at 152 and had to forfeit the final weight class.

160 pounds: Sleepy Hollow sophomore Miles Sheridan set the tone by winning the first bout of the day with a 6-3 decision win over Pearl River's Deaglan Lesnick. It foreshadowed how tightly-contested the meet would be.

190 pounds: Pearl River's Michael Cotter recorded the fastest pin of the meet, defeating Ed Mahood in 75 seconds.

285 pounds: lohud's top-two Division II 215-pounders both bumped up to 285 for this matchup. T.J. Kellas defended his No. 1 ranking with a late first-period pin over returning Section 1 Division II 215-pound champ Nick Espinal.

Pearl River's John Greenan and Sleepy Hollow's Tiernan Fahy wrestle in the 124-pound weight class during the Sec 1 Div II Dual Meet Tournament finals at Pearl River High School Dec. 20, 2023. Fahy won the match.

Meet results

160: Miles Sheridan (SH) over Deaglan Lesnick (PR) (6-3) 170: Michael Malfitano (PR) wins by forfeit 190: Michael Cotter (PR) over Edward Mahood (SH) (Fall 1:15) 215: Max Behlmann (PR) over Eric Vandervort (SH) (Fall 1:25) 285: TJ Kellas (SH) over Nick Espinal (PR) (Fall 1:51) 101: Dorian Hidalgo (SH) over John Connolly (PR) (Fall 3:21) 108: Kelvin Jimenez (SH) over Brendan O'Sullivan (PR) (Fall 5:25) 116: Terrence Loughran (PR) over Paul Ulacco (SH) (Fall 2:15) 124: Tiernan Fahy (SH) over John Greenan (PR) (Fall 3:25) 131: Silas Corveddu (SH) over Ryan Craig (PR) (Fall 4:39) 138: Liam O'Sullivan (PR) over Brandon Arevalo (SH) (6-1) 145: Brendan Bosco (PR) over Thomas Hudson (SH) (4-3) 152: Rafael Rodriguez (SH) by forfeit

They said it

"We told them as long as they're focused, they're gonna do fine, but they had to be focused," Tompkins said. "We had a police escort, the whole nine, to the bridge. There were sirens going, three cop cars, motorcycles — it was just a school effort, a town effort."

"This means a lot, we've been trying for a while," Fahy said. "Coming down to small schools, we felt like we could compete and we did compete. We showed up. No one believed in us, but we all believed in ourselves and that's all we needed."

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Sleepy Hollow tops Pearl River for Section 1 Dual Meet wrestling title