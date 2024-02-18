Wrestling: Region 5 qualifiers from Districts 17, 18, 19, 20
The individual wrestling postseason kicked off with the 32 districts across the state on Feb. 17. The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to the region tournaments on Feb. 23 and 24.
From there, the top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Feb. 29, March 1 and 2.
Here are the wrestlers who advanced to Region 5 (Districts 17, 18, 19, 20). Click here for Region 4 qualifiers (coming ASAP).
The districts include teams from Middlesex, Somerset, Mercer, Monmouth and Morris counties.
List of Region 5 qualifiers
(in order of finish)
106
District 17
Cameron Sontz, Delbarton
Dean Meissner, Hopewell Valley
Gavin Fong, Montgomery
District 18
Luke Johnston, Howell
Thomas Blewett, Middletown North
Sean Eagle, Edison
District 19
Logan McDermid, Hillsborough
Nicholas Sheldrick, Raritan
Melvin Lopez-Castro, Red Bank Regional
District 20
Michael Dibiase, Red Bank Catholic
Dominick Lezark, East Brunswick
Gavin Young, Old Bridge
113
District 17
Peter Terranova, Delbarton
Sam Lowe, Hopewell Valley
Victor Perez-Alvarado, Franklin
District 18
Brady Klinsky, Middletown North
Tyler Northern, Edison
Shane Maghan, Howell
District 19
Dominck Sena. Red Bank Regional
Thomas Kester, Hillsborough
Dylan Placca, Holmdel
District 20
Logan Roman, Old Bridge
Eamon Fry, Rumson-Fair Haven
Nick Cavallo, Monroe
120
District 17
Dylan Hersh, Hopewell Vallley
Anthony Drake, Manville
Arjun Monga, Princeton
District 18
Robert Fritz, Sayreville
Andrew Roy, Woodbridge
Tyler Oden, Middletown North
District 19
Kevin Ruland, Red Bank Regional
Nicholas Paulino, Holmdel
Anthony Mayo, Hillsborough
District 20
Noah Michaels, Red Bank Catholic
Elijah Bayne, Rumson-Fair Haven
Jake Gujski, East Brunswick
126
District 17
Ryan DeGeorge, Delbarton
Ethan Delacruz, Bound Brook
Cole Rose, Princeton
District 18
Jacob Portman, Middletown North
Jeremy Negron, Edison
Leonidas Morales, Woodbridge
District 19
Dominic Terracciano, Keansburg
Lawrence Liss, Matawan
Corey Iannucci, Hillsborough
District 20
Aedan Samson-Huggins, East Brunswick
Joaquin Duque, Rumson-Fair Haven
Michael Milke, Red Bank Catholic
132
District 17
Chase Quenault, Delbarton
Jake Markey, Bound Brook
Luke Caldwell, Hopewell Valley
District 18
Xavier Ortega, Howell
CJ McCrea, Sayreville
Shane Myiow, Middletown North
District 19
Aidan Davis, Raritan
Alexander Liss, Matawan
Anthony Paulino, Holmdel
District 20
Julian Duque, Rumson-Fair Haven
Luken Ramos, Red Bank Catholic
Joshua Shumsky, Monroe
138
District 17
Jayden James, Delbarton
Blase Mele, Princeton
Isaac Miller, Hopewell Valley
District 18
Giovanni Scafidi, Howell
Fernando Avellan, Edison
Connor Brown, Middletown North
District 19
Owen Miller, Hillsborough
Andrew Silvia, Marlboro
James Vanderham, Holmdel
District 20
Marco Conroy, Red Bank Catholic
Matt Shumsky, Monroe
Jomar Mena, North Brunswick
144
District 17
Trevor Jones, Delbarton
Jax Obe, Montgomery
Jordan Blaise, West Windsor-Plainsboro South
District 18
Brian Butler, Piscataway
Justin Fearon, Middletown North
Aidan Grant, Howell
District 19
Zach Reilley, Raritan
Jason Huss, Red Bank Regional
Brett Lockburner, Hillsborough
District 20
Sonny Amato, Rumson-Fair Haven
George Crostewitz, East Brunswick
Anthony Degaetano, Red Bank Catholic
150
District 17
Gabe Logan, Delbarton
Alec Holland, Middletown South
Tyler Hays, Bound Brook
District 18
Sean Love, Piscataway
JJ Machnik, Howell
Lukas Valentin, Woodbridge
District 19
Alexander Delaurier, Raritan
Michael Todisco, Holmdel
Alexander Jang, Marlboro
District 20
Cole Pangborn, Rumson-Fair Haven
Robert Connelley, Red Bank Catholic
Anthony Ramirez, Monroe
157
District 17
Carl Betz, Delbarton
Konrad Haugeto, Hopewell Valley
Christian Paul, Princeton
District 18
Matthew Castelli, Middletown North
Michael Zaunczkowski, Sayreville
Felix Medina-Rodriguez, Woodbridge
District 19
Colin Palumbo, Matawan
Logan Acevedo, Raritan
Jack Cleary, Holmdel
District 20
Frank Romeo, Red Bank Catholic
Jake Tenebruso, Old Bridge
Devan Monahan, East Brunswick
165
District 17
Alessio Perentin, Delbarton
Ethan Barker, Hopewell Valley
Ryan Willi, Middletown South
District 18
Tanner Hodgins, Howell
Tyler Boelhower, Woodbridge
Louis Mustillo, Middletown North
District 19
Matt Miller, Hillsborough
Shawn Retta, Keansburg
Alexander Todisco, Holmdel
District 20
Evan Ridgway, Rumson-Fair Haven
Yisreal Thomas, East Brunswick
Christian Rodriguez, Red Bank Catholic
175
District 17
Louis Cerchio, Delbarton
Lucas Velando, Manville
Liam Brett, Middletown South
District 18
Daniel Benbrook, Middletown North
Garrett Pech, Piscataway
Ray Purrelli, Howell
District 19
Tyler Palumbo, Red Bank Regional
Devin Leonardo, Marlboro
Jayden Johnson, Keansburg
District 20
Omar Cholula-Conde, Monroe
Luke Dougherty, Rumson-Fair Haven
Vincent Muscillo, Red Bank Catholic
190
District 17
Elbrus Majagah, Delbarton
Trip Freitag, Manville
Darren DeJong, West Windsor-Plainsboro North
District 18
Mario Carbonaro, Woodbridge
Bryce Bouchard, Sayreville
Stephen Mcguire, Howell
District 19
Alexander Reyes, Holmdel
Ryan Settle, Raritan
Metin Metioglu, Matawan
District 20
Conor Delaney, Rumson-Fair Haven
Dominick Paulino, Old Bridge
Jamie Gutridge, Red Bank Catholic
215
District 17
Vincent Lee, Delbarton
Jon Trainor, Hopewell Valley
Jack Dowling, Montgomery
District 18
Dane Colfer, Howell
Sean Sylvester, Sayreville
Christopher Eagle, Edison
District 19
Matt Jones, Hillsborough
Evan Eckerstrom, Red Bank Regional
Hamsa Elmesei, Holmdel
District 20
Hudson Skove of Rumson-Fair Havenl
Noah Berlin-Langston, Highland Park
Zachary Florio, Old Bridge
285
District 17
Connor Martin, Delbarton
Kwabena Afrifah, Princeton
Evan Hartel, Franklin
District 18
Connor Walsh, Sayreville
Michael Dwyer, Middletown North
Troy Hutchinson, Piscataway
District 19
Nicholas Durate, Hillsborough
Jonathan Gazerwitz, Raritan
Mohammad Targali, Matawan
District 20
Lorenzo Portella, Red Bank Catholic
Matt Smith, Rumson-Fair Haven
Eloi Latouche, Old Bridge
