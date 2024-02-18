Wrestling: Region 5 qualifiers from Districts 17, 18, 19, 20

The individual wrestling postseason kicked off with the 32 districts across the state on Feb. 17. The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to the region tournaments on Feb. 23 and 24.

From there, the top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Feb. 29, March 1 and 2.

Here are the wrestlers who advanced to Region 5 (Districts 17, 18, 19, 20). Click here for Region 4 qualifiers (coming ASAP).

The districts include teams from Middlesex, Somerset, Mercer, Monmouth and Morris counties.

List of Region 5 qualifiers

(in order of finish)

106

District 17

Cameron Sontz, Delbarton

Dean Meissner, Hopewell Valley

Gavin Fong, Montgomery

District 18

Luke Johnston, Howell

Thomas Blewett, Middletown North

Sean Eagle, Edison

District 19

Logan McDermid, Hillsborough

Nicholas Sheldrick, Raritan

Melvin Lopez-Castro, Red Bank Regional

District 20

Michael Dibiase, Red Bank Catholic

Dominick Lezark, East Brunswick

Gavin Young, Old Bridge

113

District 17

Peter Terranova, Delbarton

Sam Lowe, Hopewell Valley

Victor Perez-Alvarado, Franklin

District 18

Brady Klinsky, Middletown North

Tyler Northern, Edison

Shane Maghan, Howell

District 19

Dominck Sena. Red Bank Regional

Thomas Kester, Hillsborough

Dylan Placca, Holmdel

District 20

Logan Roman, Old Bridge

Eamon Fry, Rumson-Fair Haven

Nick Cavallo, Monroe

120

District 17

Dylan Hersh, Hopewell Vallley

Anthony Drake, Manville

Arjun Monga, Princeton

District 18

Robert Fritz, Sayreville

Andrew Roy, Woodbridge

Tyler Oden, Middletown North

District 19

Kevin Ruland, Red Bank Regional

Nicholas Paulino, Holmdel

Anthony Mayo, Hillsborough

District 20

Noah Michaels, Red Bank Catholic

Elijah Bayne, Rumson-Fair Haven

Jake Gujski, East Brunswick

126

District 17

Ryan DeGeorge, Delbarton

Ethan Delacruz, Bound Brook

Cole Rose, Princeton

District 18

Jacob Portman, Middletown North

Jeremy Negron, Edison

Leonidas Morales, Woodbridge

District 19

Dominic Terracciano, Keansburg

Lawrence Liss, Matawan

Corey Iannucci, Hillsborough

District 20

Aedan Samson-Huggins, East Brunswick

Joaquin Duque, Rumson-Fair Haven

Michael Milke, Red Bank Catholic

132

District 17

Chase Quenault, Delbarton

Jake Markey, Bound Brook

Luke Caldwell, Hopewell Valley

District 18

Xavier Ortega, Howell

CJ McCrea, Sayreville

Shane Myiow, Middletown North

District 19

Aidan Davis, Raritan

Alexander Liss, Matawan

Anthony Paulino, Holmdel

District 20

Julian Duque, Rumson-Fair Haven

Luken Ramos, Red Bank Catholic

Joshua Shumsky, Monroe

138

District 17

Jayden James, Delbarton

Blase Mele, Princeton

Isaac Miller, Hopewell Valley

District 18

Giovanni Scafidi, Howell

Fernando Avellan, Edison

Connor Brown, Middletown North

District 19

Owen Miller, Hillsborough

Andrew Silvia, Marlboro

James Vanderham, Holmdel

District 20

Marco Conroy, Red Bank Catholic

Matt Shumsky, Monroe

Jomar Mena, North Brunswick

144

District 17

Trevor Jones, Delbarton

Jax Obe, Montgomery

Jordan Blaise, West Windsor-Plainsboro South

District 18

Brian Butler, Piscataway

Justin Fearon, Middletown North

Aidan Grant, Howell

District 19

Zach Reilley, Raritan

Jason Huss, Red Bank Regional

Brett Lockburner, Hillsborough

District 20

Sonny Amato, Rumson-Fair Haven

George Crostewitz, East Brunswick

Anthony Degaetano, Red Bank Catholic

150

District 17

Gabe Logan, Delbarton

Alec Holland, Middletown South

Tyler Hays, Bound Brook

District 18

Sean Love, Piscataway

JJ Machnik, Howell

Lukas Valentin, Woodbridge

District 19

Alexander Delaurier, Raritan

Michael Todisco, Holmdel

Alexander Jang, Marlboro

District 20

Cole Pangborn, Rumson-Fair Haven

Robert Connelley, Red Bank Catholic

Anthony Ramirez, Monroe

157

District 17

Carl Betz, Delbarton

Konrad Haugeto, Hopewell Valley

Christian Paul, Princeton

District 18

Matthew Castelli, Middletown North

Michael Zaunczkowski, Sayreville

Felix Medina-Rodriguez, Woodbridge

District 19

Colin Palumbo, Matawan

Logan Acevedo, Raritan

Jack Cleary, Holmdel

District 20

Frank Romeo, Red Bank Catholic

Jake Tenebruso, Old Bridge

Devan Monahan, East Brunswick

165

District 17

Alessio Perentin, Delbarton

Ethan Barker, Hopewell Valley

Ryan Willi, Middletown South

District 18

Tanner Hodgins, Howell

Tyler Boelhower, Woodbridge

Louis Mustillo, Middletown North

District 19

Matt Miller, Hillsborough

Shawn Retta, Keansburg

Alexander Todisco, Holmdel

District 20

Evan Ridgway, Rumson-Fair Haven

Yisreal Thomas, East Brunswick

Christian Rodriguez, Red Bank Catholic

175

District 17

Louis Cerchio, Delbarton

Lucas Velando, Manville

Liam Brett, Middletown South

District 18

Daniel Benbrook, Middletown North

Garrett Pech, Piscataway

Ray Purrelli, Howell

District 19

Tyler Palumbo, Red Bank Regional

Devin Leonardo, Marlboro

Jayden Johnson, Keansburg

District 20

Omar Cholula-Conde, Monroe

Luke Dougherty, Rumson-Fair Haven

Vincent Muscillo, Red Bank Catholic

190

District 17

Elbrus Majagah, Delbarton

Trip Freitag, Manville

Darren DeJong, West Windsor-Plainsboro North

District 18

Mario Carbonaro, Woodbridge

Bryce Bouchard, Sayreville

Stephen Mcguire, Howell

District 19

Alexander Reyes, Holmdel

Ryan Settle, Raritan

Metin Metioglu, Matawan

District 20

Conor Delaney, Rumson-Fair Haven

Dominick Paulino, Old Bridge

Jamie Gutridge, Red Bank Catholic

215

District 17

Vincent Lee, Delbarton

Jon Trainor, Hopewell Valley

Jack Dowling, Montgomery

District 18

Dane Colfer, Howell

Sean Sylvester, Sayreville

Christopher Eagle, Edison

District 19

Matt Jones, Hillsborough

Evan Eckerstrom, Red Bank Regional

Hamsa Elmesei, Holmdel

District 20

Hudson Skove of Rumson-Fair Havenl

Noah Berlin-Langston, Highland Park

Zachary Florio, Old Bridge

285

District 17

Connor Martin, Delbarton

Kwabena Afrifah, Princeton

Evan Hartel, Franklin

District 18

Connor Walsh, Sayreville

Michael Dwyer, Middletown North

Troy Hutchinson, Piscataway

District 19

Nicholas Durate, Hillsborough

Jonathan Gazerwitz, Raritan

Mohammad Targali, Matawan

District 20

Lorenzo Portella, Red Bank Catholic

Matt Smith, Rumson-Fair Haven

Eloi Latouche, Old Bridge

