Wrestling notebook: Liberty to host pair of Raider Rumbles

Jan. 25—Before WWE's Royal Rumble, Liberty will a have pair of rumbles of its own.

The second annual Lady Raider Rumble will be held Friday starting at 5 p.m. A total of 30 girls had committed to the tournament as of Tuesday.

It will be a round robin tournament. Medals will be awarded to the top three placers in each weight class, and a Most Outstanding Wrestler will be named.

Teams represented will be the host Raiders, Shady Spring, PikeView, Princeton, Logan, Robert C. Byrd and Richlands, Va.

In the most recent state rankings, Liberty is No. 2, Shady Spring No. 7 and Princeton tied for eighth, with Greenbrier East.

The next day, the annual Raider Rumble will also be held at Liberty. Wrestling will begin at 10 a.m.

As of Tuesday, joining Liberty will be Greenbrier East, Meadow Bridge, PikeView, Princeton, Bluefield, River View, Herbert Hoover, Logan, Robert C. Byrd and Mingo Central.

l l l

The big one this weekend, of course, is the WSAZ Invitational. It will take place at the Mountain Health Arena Friday and Saturday, providing an atmosphere identical to that of the state tournament set for Feb. 29 through March 2.

Only there are many more wrestlers set to compete this weekend, several of them out-of-state. And competition is not broken down into classes.

Several area wrestlers are seeded for this weekend. They are:

106 pounds: Jackson Woods, Woodrow Wilson, third; JJ Scarafino, Independence, 11th; 113: Garrett Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, second; 132: Tyler Roark, Woodrow Wilson, third; 138: J.J. Bailes, Woodrow Wilson, first; Kaden Stone, Greenbrier East, sixth; 144: Troy Harris, Woodrow Wilson, seventh; Caelyb Nichols, Independence, eighth; 157: Vance Neal, Woodrow Wilson, sixth; 165: Jacob Reeves, Woodrow Wilson, sixth; 175: Jesse Adams, Independence, second; Braelen Holstein, Shady Spring, ninth; 215: Landon Jones, Woodrow Wilson, sixth; 285: Calvin Roberts, Greenbrier East, third; Colton Naylor, Oak Hill, fifth.

Of particular intrigue for the area is the potential championship meeting at 175 between Adams and Parkersburg South's Gage Wright. The No. 1 seed, Wright is ranked No. 1 in the nation.

l l l

The Class AA/A Region 3 Duals did not go Shady Spring's way Wednesday night. It was, however, a night to remember for Walker Furrow.

Furrow notched his 100th career victory in his first match of the night. He is a senior 126-pounder.

He joins a list of other local wrestlers who have joined the 100-win club this season, including Colton Naylor of Oak Hill, Calvin Roberts of Greenbrier East and Vance Neal and Jacob Reeves of Woodrow Wilson.

