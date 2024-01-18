WRESTLING: Logan ends Cass' 16-match dual meet win streak

Jan. 17—WALTON — Lewis Cass' long dual meet win streak came to an end Wednesday against Logansport.

The Berries snapped the Kings' streak at 16 with multiple comeback wins in 40-27 victory to put a damper on the Kings' senior night.

The first match of the night was a comeback win for the Berries. Facing the Kings' lone returning regional qualifier from a year ago, Nick Park, Logansport's Pablo Rodriguez trailed 6-3 entering the third period in the 190-pound weight class. But Rodriguez came back to tie the match late and he just managed to keep Park in-bounds while recording a pin with 3.4 seconds left to give the Berries an early 6-0 advantage.

Eli Martin, one of only two seniors to wrestle on the night for the Kings, recorded a first-period pin of Oneil Reyes at 215 to tie the match.

Logansport's Gabe Coon defeated Elijah Auten by 7-0 decision at 285 to give the Berries a 9-6 lead.

Levi Bell won by forfeit at 106 to give the Kings a 12-9 lead. Dominic Sebastian pinned Logansport's Olivia Gibson in the first period at 113 to make it 18-9.

Eli Grist pinned Gavin Thompson in the second period at 120 to give the Kings a 24-9 lead. Max Grist, the Kings' second senior to wrestle on the night, defeated Daniel Milburn by 5-0 decision at 126 to up the lead to 27-9.

Ayden Salisbury stopped the Berries' slide with an 11-7 win over Eli Bowyer at 132 to make it 27-12. Bowyer had led 5-2 after the first period and had Salisbury on the ropes before Salisbury made a 9-0 run over the next two periods.

Logan's Kervin Gaspar defeated Michael Mills by 17-4 major decision at 138 to get the Berries to within 27-16.

The 144-pound match was one of the biggest of the night. Kamaron Hall was in control and had a 10-0 lead midway through the second period when Diego Torres caught him and recorded a pin to get the Berries to within 27-22.

Isaiah Guajardo pinned James Strong in the first period at 150 to give the Berries a 28-27 lead, their first since the first match of the night.

Cyrus Villa followed that up with a 11-6 win over Kyland Magers at 157 to give the Berries a 31-27 lead. Levi Sutton won by forfeit at 165 to make it 37-27.

Quintin McLeod defeated Hunter Sellers by 6-0 decision in the final match of the night at 175 to give the Berries the 40-27 win.

The Berries erased a 27-9 deficit by winning the final 31 points on the night.

"We've got a lot of young kids in our lower weight classes but we really pick up in the middle weights and upper weight classes," Logansport coach Sam Fry said. "So most of our meets that's where we score most of our points. It's try to survive at the lowers and not give up enough points to keep the win."

Torres coming back from a 10-0 deficit to record a pin was one of the big turning points of the night.

"That seems to be how Diego wrestles. He'll wrestle like he's forgot everything he's ever known and then all of a sudden in a second he remembers and wrestles amazing and sticks people," Fry said. "He's kind of a hold on to the seat of your pants and let's go for a ride."

It was one of three comeback wins for the Berries that led to the victory, which included the first match of the night.

"Pablo went hard. A lot of our matches came down to the third period," Fry said. "I think our kids and their conditioning is good and we continue to fight and continue to stay in good position late into the match and you can pull one out."

The Berries finish their dual meet season with a 9-10 record, just one win shy of a winning record which would have been their first in over a decade. They had a 45-27 loss to Marion last Thursday when the Giants scored the final 18 points of the match.

"The Marion one because of senior night we shifted some of our people to let some of our seniors to wrestle varsity. Then we had an injury which caused us to shift again," Fry said. "So we had about five kids who wrestled up a weight class against a team that we're pretty close with. So it was a bad matchup with injuries and senior night. But you've got to do what's right for the kids, not just for the win."

The Berries competed at their final NCC meet last Saturday at Lafayette Jeff.

"We came in sixth. Eight of our 13 placed in the top six," Fry said. "Sergio Lorenzo (at 285) got second place by one point in his final match, so that one came down to the last seconds. He almost got that championship. He rolled his ankle in that but he should be healthy and ready to go by sectionals. So we're looking for him to make a good run."

Logan competes at the Twin Lakes Sectional on Jan. 27. Hoosier Conference champion Rensselaer looks to be the favorite there.

Fry is looking to advance some wrestlers to the Logansport Regional.

"Everybody's coming into peak form. I'm hoping to advance at least five if not more come sectionals," he said.

For the Kings, it was their first dual meet loss since they went 2-3 at the Maconaquah Invitational on Dec. 2. They finish the dual meet season with a 16-5 record.

"We lost the first four, won 16 in a row, and then lost the last one," Cass coach Nate Burrous said. "Over half my lineup is freshmen. I put 13 guys out there, seven of them are freshmen, one's a sophomore. So we're putting eight underclassmen out there. That's exciting for the future. There's plenty of room for growth. When you watch them wrestle you see lots of things that we need to go back and work on in practice. We're heading in the right direction. We've got 30 kids out for our junior high so we should get a big group of freshmen in next year."

Burrous said the Kings had a good chance at running their dual meet win streak to 17.

"It was a tough one. We had three matches we were winning after the first period that we ended up getting pinned in two and a decision in the other," he said. "We lost by 13 and that's two matches. So two of the three go the way we anticipate them to go and things work out OK, but that's wrestling. You've got to be tough the whole six minutes, not just the first period."

Burrous was honored during the match for winning his 250th career match with the Kings during last Saturday's Neil Muse Invite at Lapel. He has coached the Kings for 16 years.

Next up is their first Three Rivers Conference Meet on Saturday at Maconaquah.

"We've got three teams in our conference that competed at team state," Burrous said. "Rochester being the 1A state champion, North Miami was ranked in the state, Maconaquah was at team state. So it's going to be a good one to get us ready for the sectional the next week, which is almost the same tournament minus Rochester this year. It'll be good for us. We need good competition so looking forward to it."

The Kings compete at the Peru Sectional the following Saturday.

Rochester, along with area teams Caston and Winamac are competing at the Plymouth Sectional this year.