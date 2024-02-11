Wrestling: Live updates from St. Joseph vs. Delbarton in Non-Public A final

The waiting is over.

The top two teams in the state face off today with St. Joseph wrestling Delbarton in the Non-Public A final at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway. The match starts at 1:30 p.m.

This is a rematch of the 2023 final when the Green Knights upset the Morristown School for its first state title in a quarter-century.

Delbarton goes in Sunday as the top seed and ranked second in the state in the NJWWA poll. St. Joseph is the second seed and holds the No. 1 ranking.

Follow along here for bout-by-bout updates from the mat.

PREVIEW: St. Joseph wrestling headed back to state final, looking to repeat against Delbarton

Potential matchups

St. Joseph on the left

106: Charlie Esposito (22-9) vs. Cameron Sontz (27-4)113: Johnathon McGinty (23-6) vs. PJ Terranova (15-11)120: Mikey Bautista (18-6) vs. Daniel Jones (13-2)126: Vincent Paino (25-6) vs. Ryan DeGeorge (26-5)132: Adrian DeJesus (10-0) vs. Chase Quenault (22-8)138: Donny Almeyda (22-7) vs. Jayden James (26-0)144: James Sloan (19-7) vs. Trevor Jones (19-12)150: Zach Ballante (20-6) vs. Gabe Logan (23-3)157: Frank DiBella (21-8) vs. Carl Betz (17-8)165: Joe Paretti (14-7) vs. Alessio Perentin (27-2)175: Ryan Burton (25-1) vs. Louie Cerchio (26-3)190: Kaleb Jackson (9-2) vs. Austin Quandt (5-6)215: Aidan Schlett (9-3) vs. Vincent Lee (18-1)285: Rocco Dellagatta (23-4) vs. Connor Martin (20-4)

Alessio Perentin of Delbarton pins AJ DiGiovanni of Saint Joseph (not pictured) in 1:08 in the 157-pound bout during the boys' wrestling team state finals at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wrestling live updates: St. Joseph vs. Delbarton - Non-Public A final