Wrestling highlights of Buffalo Bills’ Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson signed with the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. His football prowess is not very well known.

That’s because Steveson is actually a decorate college and Olympic wrestler which includes a gold medal, not a football player.

Steveson will give it a go on the defensive line in Buffalo. But will that wrestling skill transfer over to a career with the Bills?

Have a look for yourself in the wrestling highlights from Steveson’s career below:

College wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is signing with the Buffalo Bills. Truly a freak athlete. pic.twitter.com/sChgFCR7FX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire