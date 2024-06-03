Advertisement
Wrestling highlights of Buffalo Bills’ Gable Steveson

nick wojton
·1 min read

Gable Steveson signed with the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. His football prowess is not very well known.

That’s because Steveson is actually a decorate college and Olympic wrestler which includes a gold medal, not a football player.

Steveson will give it a go on the defensive line in Buffalo. But will that wrestling skill transfer over to a career with the Bills?

Have a look for yourself in the wrestling highlights from Steveson’s career below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire