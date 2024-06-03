Wrestling highlights of Buffalo Bills’ Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson signed with the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. His football prowess is not very well known.
That’s because Steveson is actually a decorate college and Olympic wrestler which includes a gold medal, not a football player.
Steveson will give it a go on the defensive line in Buffalo. But will that wrestling skill transfer over to a career with the Bills?
Have a look for yourself in the wrestling highlights from Steveson’s career below:
College wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is signing with the Buffalo Bills. Truly a freak athlete.
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2024