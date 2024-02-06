Wrestling: High Point rolls past Westwood to advance to 14th straight sectional final

Nick Clayton of High Point, left, competes in the 120-pound bout during the wrestling team state finals at Jersey's Mike's Arena in Piscataway on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

WESTWOOD – High Point finds themselves back in familiar territory.

The Wildcats advanced to a 14th straight sectional final after defeating Westwood, 41-16 on Monday in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 2 wrestling semifinals in Bergen County.

The defending Group 2 champions outdueled the Cardinals, winning 10 total bouts, including the final six to secure the victory.

“I’ve been very fortunate as a coach. I thought I was fortunate as a wrestler and I think the kids we have today continued on with that. We wrestle a really difficult schedule and what we try to do is to have it matter now. I think tonight we showed that,” High Point coach John Gardner said. “We’re not perfect everywhere, but the kids aren’t phased by it. Coming here with what we were up against they probably should have been, but they weren’t because of what they’ve had to deal with all-season long.”

High Point (10-8) will meet Jefferson in Wednesday’s final. The top-seeded Falcons defeated Lakeland, 53-30 in the other semifinal in Morris County.

In a match that featured seven lead changes, both sides traded wins through the first eight bouts, resulting in a 16-15 lead for the Cardinals after the 106-pound match.

High Point (10-8) collected bonus points in four matches, with Nick Clayton (132), Ty Woods (138), and Mason Mericle (190) registering falls and Colton Jaust (120) picking up a technical fall.

Both sides easily won their quarterfinal-round matches earlier in the night with second-seeded Westwood routing Manchester, 55-21 and third-seeded High Point rolling past Pascack Hills, 54-15.

What it means

High Point has reached a sectional final every year since 2010. The storied program has won 30 sectional crowns, including the last six.

The Wildcats will get another shot at Jefferson for the second time in three weeks. In their last meeting on January 17, the Falcons scored a 39-24 victory in the regular-season.

“Our kids understand what the culture is. They understand what it means to wear a High Point singlet,” Gardner said. “All season long they represented themselves well, even when we were clearly out-matched. We could have scheduled a lot of teams and won a lot more matches. It’s never been about that. It’s about challenging the kids and making them work and finding ways to improve.”

Westwood (17-2) closes out a memorable season, claiming the Big North Patriot division with a 5-0 record.

Turning point

Holding on to an 18-16 lead through nine bouts, High Point created distance when freshman Carter Drouin scored a 9-2 decision over Anthony Lavezzola at 113 pounds to take a 21-16 lead. It was the start of streak of six straight wins to close out the match.

“I knew all his accomplishments and I knew his record and who he beat. My main thing was to go out and wrestle like anyone else. I kept my head tough throughout the whole match,” Drouin said. “My whole goal was to keep my head strong and proves what I’m really capable of. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates helping push me and my coaches pushing me day in and day out and really helping me to get where I am and where I’m going.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: High Point wrestling advances to 14th straight sectional final