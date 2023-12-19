WRESTLING: Fightin' Chicks cap off big week with tournament title

Dec. 19—The Chickasha High School wrestling team had a big week.

Last week saw Chickasha pick up a series of wins, leading to a successful week for a team considered to be one of the best in Class 5A. The Fightin' Chicks won multiple duals before finishing the week off with a tournament title.

The Fightin' Chicks started off their competitive week with a 71-6 win over Kingfisher and then picked up a 57-24 win over Newcastle. Those two duals led to the Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan, and the Fightin' Chicks once again came out on top.

With multiple individual champions and multiple second-place finishers, Chickasha took home the team title by finishing first in the team standings. Chickasha finished ahead of second-place Duncan, and there was a pretty sizable gap between the two teams.

Seven Chickasha wrestlers ended up making it to the finals in their respective weight classes. Four Chickasha wrestlers came away with titles.

Canaan Brummett went through his bracket at 106 pounds to capture an individual title, and the next titles came at 138 and 144 pounds. Clint Longanacre (138) and Dylan Bratt (144) took care of business in their championship matches to add to Chickasha's titles in the tournament.

Tyren Alexander then captured a title at 175 pounds.

Jarrett Patty (113), Colby Longanacre (132) and Ayden Benitez (215) each made the finals in their respective weight classes and came away with second-place finishes.

But those seven wrestlers were not the only wrestlers who placed for the Fightin' Chicks. Three other wrestlers finished fifth or better in the tournament.

Joshua Moore worked hard for a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds. Cole Beier (150) and Cooper Brumley (157) each came away with fifth-place finishes.

Chickasha is currently ranked third in multiple Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association wrestling polls for Class 5A.