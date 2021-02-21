WRESTLING: Conway captures state title

Feb. 21—INDIANAPOLIS — For the second year in a row, Floyd Central has a state champion.

Junior J Conway outlasted Chesterton's Brock Ellis 6-4 in overtime in the final of the 152-pound weight class Saturday night in the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Conway, who finished the season 31-0, is the Highlanders' second straight state champ, following in Jonathan Kervin's footsteps. Kervin, now a freshman at Indiana University, won the same weight class at last year's state meet.

After winning his first-round match Friday, Conway defeated Crown Point senior Javen Estrada 13-3 Saturday morning in the quarterfinals.

He followed that up with a 4-2 triumph over Perry Meridian junior Matthew Koontz in the semifinals to set up the championship match against Ellis.

Conway was one of four area grapplers to make it to the final day of the state tournament. His teammate, Hunter May, finished fourth at 145.

Meanwhile, Charlestown junior Ben Phillips placed eighth at 152, as did Jeffersonville senior Matt Munoz in the heavyweight division.

Sixth-ranked May edged No. 10 Ethan Kaiser of Chesterton 4-3 in his quarterfinal match before No. 3 Hayden Watson of Center Grove topped him 10-1 by major decision in the semis. In the third-place match, No. 1-ranked Jaden Reynolds of Avon downed May 10-4.

Tenth-ranked Phillips fell 10-4 to No. 1 Jajuan Anderson of Warren Central in the quarterfinals, then lost 5-1 to seventh-ranked Tyler Conley of Avon in the consolation bracket. Eleventh-ranked Aidan Hardcastle of Oak Hill topped Phillips 8-2 in the seventh-place match.

Seventh-ranked Munoz lost 13-5 by a major decision to No. 8 Mariere Omonode in the quarterfinals before injury-defaulting his first consolation match. In the seventh-place match, 18th-ranked Mihailis Platomov of Westfield pinned Munoz in 1:35.

IHSAA STATE FINALS

Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

145: QFs — Hunter May (FC) d. Ethan Kaiser (Chesterton) 4-3; SFs — Hayden Watson (Center Grove) d. May 10-1 by major dec.; 3rd-place — Jaden Reynolds (Avon) d. May 10-4.

152: QFs — J Conway (FC) d. Javen Estrada (Crown Point) 13-3 by major dec.; Jajuan Anderson (Warren Central) d. Ben Phillips (Charlestown) 12-2 by major dec.; SFs — Conway d. Matthew Koontz (Perry Meridian) 4-2; F — Conway d. Brock Ellis (Chesterton) 6-4 (OT). Consolation — Tyler Conley (Avon) d. Phillips 5-1; 7th — Aidan Hardcastle (Oak Hill) d. Phillips 8-2.

285: QFs — Mariere Omonode (West Lafayette) d. Matt Munoz (Jeffersonville) 13-5 by major dec.; Consolation — Braydon Erb (Western) d. Munoz by injury default; 7th — Mihailis Platomov (Westfield) pinned Munoz in 1:35.