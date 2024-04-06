Wrestlers visit central Arkansas school for anti-bullying campaign

SHERWOOD, Ark. – A team of professional wrestlers went around many schools this week to showcase their anti-bullying campaign.

On Friday, wrestlers from Action Packed Sports stopped by Sylvan Hills Elementary School in Sherwood, making the cafeteria their arena for kids.

“All week it’s been crazy. I have been yelling and screaming. I’m losing my voice and we’re just having a good time with the kids and we’re trying to show them a better path,” wrestler Johnathan Holt said.

Holt said they hope to inspire kids not only with their cool moves, but the message behind it.

“It’s not the pro wrestling that makes this important, what’s important is finding a way to reach out to the kids that will get their attention,” Holt said.

Holt said they want to teach kids the importance of not being a bully, and knowing what to do if they do get bullied.

He said it’s a personal message for him since he was bullied when he was younger.

“If you have someone that looks like them or someone that represents something they love and you teach the message it is not okay, they will follow that same path,” Holt said.

Holt said they hope this helps kids and families when it comes to bullying and they also hope to carry this campaign out in the future.

