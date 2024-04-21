Wrestler Mason Parris officially headed to the Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For Mason Parris, wrestling in the Paris Olympics would just make sense.

The vivid vision became reality at Saturday evening’s Olympic trials. Parris beat Hayden Zillmer in the first two of the best-of-three match, with the winner getting a spot on the 2024 Olympic roster. Parris won both sets in the MFS 125 kg class with 7-0 decisions.

Olympic wrestler Mason Parris grapples for gold in Paris

“I think the universe aligned perfectly for me,” Parris said. “I’m 24 years old. It’s 2024. Parris in Paris. There can’t be anything better than that.”

Parris has won an NCAA championship for Michigan, back-to-back gold medals for Team USA at the Pan American Games and a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. The success at Worlds sent him straight to Saturday’s championship round.

