Wrestler Kyle Snyder Aims for Second Straight Olympic Gold

“Captain America” has his sights set on another Olympic gold medal.

American wrestler Kyle Snyder will take on Russian Olympic Committee’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev in a battle of Olympic champions on Saturday for the men’s freestyle 97kg title. The bout is expected to begin around 7:20 a.m. ET.

At 20 years old, Snyder won the 97kg title at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The feat made the Ohio State Buckeye the youngest wrestler to ever win an NCAA championship, world championship and Olympic title in the same year.

He has been a man on a mission so far in Tokyo. He has breezed past Turkey’s Suleyman Karadeniz, Canada’s Jordan Steen and Italy’s Abraham Conyedo in his first three matches, winning by a combined 23-2 score.

Snyder’s next match will be no cakewalk, though.

Sadulaev won the men’s freestyle 86kg title in Rio and moved up a weight class for Tokyo. The Russian has yet to concede a point through his first three matchups in the 97kg tournament this week.

With a second gold medal on the line for both wrestlers, something has to give on Saturday.