Wrestlemania 37 results, Night 1: Bad Bunny steals the show

Night one of Wrestlemania in Tampa, Fla., started with a thunderstorm that delayed the show, but the show was stolen entirely by recording artist Bad Bunny, who, in his first match, looked like a seasoned, high-flying veteran as he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

Let's recap the matches from the first night.

The show began about 30 minutes late because of a thunderstorm that rolled through the area a couple of hours before the show was to begin. Strong winds caused some of the floor seats to be blown over and destroyed part of the stage, once everything was fixed, the show began.

Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship

The crowd seemed to really want McIntyre to win, but it was not to be.

Best sequence: McIntyre hit an overhead suplex and three consecutive Future Shock DDTs , but Lashley kicked out at two. McIntyre then set up for the Claymore kick, but MVP pulled Lashley from the ring.

Finishing sequence: McIntyre hit a headbutt but was distracted by MVP.and Lashley applied the Hurt Lock. McIntyre passed out and the ref called for the bell.

Natalya and Tamina win Tag Team Turmoil

In this order: Billie Kay and Carmella defeated Naomi and Lana when Kay pinned Naomi. The Riott Squad pinned Billie Kay and Carmella when Riott gave Kay a senton off the top and pinned her. The Riott Squad pinned Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Morgan rolled up Rose for the pin. Tamina and Natalya pinned The Riott Squad. Tamina splashed Ruby and pinned her. Tamina and Natalya will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Bazler for the title Sunday during Night Two.

Cesaro pinned Seth Rollins

This was a surprise. They both were rushing through moves as it seemed they wanted to shave some time off the show since it started late.

Best sequence: Cesaro got 23 big swings in on Rollins.

Finishing sequence: After the swings, Cesaro hit the Neutralizer for the pin. The crowd was thrilled, and so was Cesaro, who is arguably the best wrestler on the roster and has never been given the push he deserves.

A.J. Styles and Omos pinned Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to win the Raw Tag Team Championships

When Omos stands on the ring apron, he looks about 8 feet tall. He is actually 7-3.

Best sequence: The entire opening sequence when Kingston and Woods did everything they could to keep Styles from tagging in Omos.

Finishing sequence: Omos gave Kingston a tree slam and pinned him by standing and just using his foot to cover him.

Braun Strowman pinned Shane McMahon in a steel cage match

One day, Shane McMahon is going to break in half in the ring. It's gone from "Wow, I can't believe Shane did that" to "Oh my gosh, I hope he isn't hurt."

Best sequence: McMahon was on the other side of the cage and about to win when Strowman reached through the cage, grabbed him, tore off the fencing part of the cage, and dragged him back in. He then lifted McMahon to the top of the cage and threw him from there into the ring.

Finishing sequence: Strowman then climbed back into the ring and gave McMahon a powerslam and pinned him.

JBL, William Shatner, The Bella Twins, Jushin Liger, Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award winner), British Bulldog, and the nWo were introduced the newest members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny pinned The Miz and John Morrison

This was better than anyone could have expected.

Best sequence: Priest dived onto Miz and Morrison outside the ring, then Bad Bunny followed with his own dive.

Finishing sequence: Priest had Miz on his shoulders and Bad Bunny hit a flying crossbody for the pin.

Bianca Belair pinned Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Best sequence: Belair hit a dropkick, a standing shooting star and the Glam Slam, then went for a 450 splash but Banks got her knees up.

Finishing sequence: Belair whipped Banks with her hair and hit the KOD and pinned her. Announcer Michael Cole messed up the finish and said the Banks kicked out, which is a mistake I can't remember him ever making.

We'll have Night 2 results on Sunday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.