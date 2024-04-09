WrestleMania in Minneapolis? City still waiting on WWE announcement

While WWE's WrestleMania XL was a smashing success this past weekend in Philadelphia, officials in Minneapolis and a decorated Minnesota Olympian "anxiously awaited" word Tuesday about whether the city has pinned down next year's crown jewel of theatrics inside the square-shaped ring.

The nonprofit Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE), the lead organization that lobbies to bring major attractions to the Twin Cities, told the Star Tribune nearly four weeks ago that it expected an announcement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by now about its pitch for U.S. Bank Stadium to host the popular extravaganza.

Typically, WWE officials announce next year's event location toward the end of the the current year's event. However, WrestleMania XL at the Philadelphia Eagles' home stadium came and went without a peep.

Wendy Blackshaw, MNSE's president and chief executive officer, said last month that Minneapolis was one of several cities that WWE invited to participate in a "very competitive" battle for WrestleMania in 2025. Minneapolis has never played host to a WrestleMania, despite the state's history as a hotbed of pro wrestling.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Blackshaw said she is still "anxiously awaiting ... We really hope to hear something soon."

The Philadelphia Inquirer said this week that Las Vegas could be a front-runner for 2025, given that Vegas-based Endeavor Sports and Entertainment took majority ownership of WWE about a year ago.

Gable Steveson, the former University of Minnesota heavyweight national champion and gold medal Olympian, is among WWE's roster of wrestlers and is waiting like everyone else for a WrestleMania XLI announcement.

"I have no clue" whether Minneapolis will get the nod, Steveson told the Star Tribune on Tuesday. If Minneapolis does land the grand grappling prize, "it could be the best they've ever had and be a big show with the right people" in the ring, he added.

Blackshaw said WrestleMania is within hollering distance of the Super Bowl when it comes to generating revenue for a host community, with the two stagings — 2022 in Dallas and 2023 in Los Angeles — estimated to have created more than $200 million in economic churn.

Preliminary numbers out of Philadelphia this week point to record success based on various measures.

According to Sports Business Journal (SBJ), attendance topped 145,000 at Lincoln Financial Field over the two nights, breaking the previous record set by WrestleMania XXXIX in 2023 in Los Angeles.

Viewership was up 41% across both nights vs. last year's record-setting audience, and merchandise sales were up more than 20% compared to the previous record set at LA's WrestleMania, the SBJ reported. This WrestleMania also became the most viewed of all-time on social media, with more than 660 million views, the industry publication added.