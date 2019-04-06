Wrestlemania? The Blazers and Nuggets did that Friday night originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

And I bet you thought Wrestlemania was scheduled for Sunday. And it is. But what you may have seen in Denver Friday night between the Nuggets and Trail Blazers was a close approximation.

When the Nuggets walked off with a 119-110 win, somebody should have given them championship belts. After all, this basketball match featured flying elbows, chops to the throat, a couple of low blows and a trio of bumbling referees always seeming not to see the illegal stuff.

It wouldn't have surprised me if a player jumped through the back of an opponent when the refs weren't looking and got away with it. Um, I think that probably did happen, actually.

I seriously thought the NBA had moved away from these kind of games. As big as these players are, the rough stuff is dangerous. Even in pro wrestling, where they pull their punches, people get hurt sometimes. In basketball, if you continue to allow hand-to-hand combat, there will be consequences.

For the record, and in the interest of giving credit where credit is due, the officials for this one were Marc Davis, Courtney Kirkland and Eric Dalen. As far as is known, they were not scheduled to officiate that anything-goes match between Triple-H and Batista Sunday.

A shame, I say. They are perfect candidates.

The result of this one (and the Clippers' loss to the Lakers) pretty much guarantees that Portland and Utah will meet in the first round of the playoffs, with only homecourt yet to be decided. The Nuggets, meanwhile, will be the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Denver did an outstanding job of taking Damian Lillard away from the Blazers most of the night. They blitzed him on the pick-and-rolls and took the ball out of his hands. They picked him up very high to take away his long threes. They jostled him around and overall, played him like he was the guy left in the ring for the tag team to beat up on.

And when Lillard gave the ball up, there weren't a lot of shooters to help him. Portland got off to great first-quarter start, leading by 11 at one point, but after that period, the tide turned. They finished 10-29 from three after hitting 6-14 in the first half.

Worse, in the first half they were the traditional wrestling good guys, trying hard not to complain about being taken advantage of by the villains. Denver was 16-18 from the free-throw line in the first half while the Trail Blazers were just 2-4 from the line.

"It was a physical game," Portland Coach Terry Stotts said. "The free-throw disparity in the first half was pretty great. I think we adjusted to that in the second half. I thought they were the more physical team in the first half and were able to be physical with us and I thought we adjusted. The game had a lot of ebbs and flows for both teams."

Lillard had a very un-Lillard-like game. He was 3-14 from the field, 0-6 from three and finished with 14 points and eight assists.

In the late stages, he looked like he'd gone two out of three falls with John Cena. He did take a lot of blows to the ribs and head on his way to the basket. And he made it pretty clear he thought his team was on the wrong end of some whistles.

"One time I had a dude come right through my back and knock my ass on the ground," Lillard said. "That's when I realized, OK, we're not going to get nothing out here. At the end of the game, when it's lopsided, they always try to even it out as much as possible.

"It's a tough game. At the end, we had our opportunities but they made the plays they needed to make to win the game."

Enes Kanter, a big wrestling fan himself, was right in the middle of a lot of the contact, with Denver's Nikola Jokic.

"It was very, very physical out there," he said. "Their big men – Jokic, Millsap and Plumlee -- I think they were hitting me extra. It's the NBA – no complaining."

Portland got some solid contributions from its bench. Jake Layman found his three-point shot in the light air of the Rockies, going 3-5 on threes and 6-10 overall. Evan Turner continued his fine play, collecting 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers.

Kanter went head-to-head with Jokic and outscored him 24-22. But the Blazers had no answer for Denver power forward Paul Millsap, who scored 25 on 9-12 shooting.

There is a rematch, of course. Wrestlemania always sets up rematches. The teams meet Sunday night in Moda Center and there is no word yet about a steel cage being installed around the court.