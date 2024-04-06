WrestleMania 40 Livestream: How to Watch the WWE Event Online
The WWE’s biggest event of the year is here with WrestleMania 2024. This year’s event features 13 matchups, including seven title bouts, spread over two nights on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. While all the WWE superstars are expected to participate in WrestleMania, all eyes will be on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s return to the squared-circle in a tag team match as the main event of night one.
WrestleMania 40 features Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes in an undisputed WWE Universal Championship title main event for night two. R&B star Coco Jones is set to sing the national anthem while Lil Wayne and Meek Mill are also set to perform.
Want to watch WrestleMania XL? Here’s what you need to know.
When Is WrestleMania 2024? Date, Time
This year’s WrestleMania takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6 and April 6. The start time for WrestleMania 40 is 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT for both nights.
WrestleMania tickets are still available on sites like Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. Use promo code VAR2024 to save $20 off your purchase at VividSeats.com and use discount code VARIETY10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com.
How to Watch WrestleMania Online
Want to watch WrestleMania 40 online? This is a livestream event that’s exclusively airing on Peacock, so the only way to watch it is to purchase a subscription starting at $5.99/month here.
Not a subscriber? You can get a Peacock monthly subscription to stream WrestleMania online, and keep it to watch other hits — including “Lisa Frankenstein,” “Night Swim,” Nope,” “The Traitors,” “Vanderpump Rules” and others.
While some WWE events in the past have been pay-per-view, WrestleMania 40 is not a PPV event, so there is no PPV price needed. You can watch WrestleMania online simply with a Peacock subscription.
How to Watch WrestleMania Online Free
Unlike some streamers, Peacock does not currently offer a free trial. Peacock also stopped offering a free tier in 2023. The only way to watch WrestleMania XL online is through a Peacock subscription.
(Note: where there are free WrestleMania streaming links on Reddit and other sites online, the only legal WrestleMania 40 livestream is through Peacock).
How to Watch WrestleMania 40 on TV
The 2024 WrestleMania event is a Peacock event and is streaming exclusively online so it is not airing on cable TV. If you want to watch WrestleMania on TV, you can watch it on your smart TV through the Peacock app.
WrestleMania 40 Fight Cards, Wrestlers
Check out the WrestleMania XL two-night cards below, and stream it on Peacock here.
WrestleMania 40 Main Card — Night One, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Becky Lynch — Women’s World Championship
Gunther (champion) vs. Sami Zayn — WWE Intercontinental Championship
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (champions) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship (ladder match)
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane).
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
WrestleMania 40 Main Card — Night Two, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes — Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre — World Heavyweight Championship
Iyo Sky (champion) vs. Bayley — WWE Women’s Championship
Logan Paul (champion) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens — WWE United States Championship
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar) — Philadelphia Street Fight
Watch all the action by livestreaming WrestleMania 40 online with Peacock. Purchase the livestream feed starting at $5.99/month, or $49.99/year when you sign up for an annual subscription here.
