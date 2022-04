WrestleMania 38 results: Stone Cold Steve Austin wins No Holds Barred match

Time

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife, accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.” The Foo Fighters, mourning the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, swept all three categories in which they were nominated, including Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight) and Best Rock Song (“Waiting on a War”).